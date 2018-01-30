12 Men Who Bought Swords, Knives Online, Posted On Social Media Detained

The police seized 10 swords, two daggers and a long knife from the 12 accused, after simultaneous raids in various locations.
The raids were conducted by the Hyderabad police's North Zone team after receiving intelligence from the Commissioner's Task Force. The accused have been identified as Sood Aman Singh, Tusam Kunal Singh, Sudheer Singh, Mohammed Salman, Mohammed Mujeeb, Musthafa Hussain, Bisent Shashikanth Singh, Mohammed Yaseen Ahamed, Mohammed Rawoof, Salman Khan, Mohammed Sirajuddin and Mohammed Sohail.
The police said that the accused bought the deadly weapons through online portal Snapdeal. They then posted images with the weapons on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp "to create panic in the public", Deputy Commissioner P Radhakishan Rao told reporters.
"In this connection, it is our appeal to the citizens to not purchase prohibited sharp edge deadly arms like daggers, swords, knives, etc and do not take photos with the prohibited arms and post on social media" he said.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the accused have been handed over to the SHO's of seven different police stations.