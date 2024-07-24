10-Year-Old Girl Dies, 5 Injured After Fire In Hyderabad Building: Cops

Police and fire services personnel rescued 20 people from the building and doused the fire.

A 10-year-old girl died and five others were injured in a fire in the Jiyaguda area here in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fire broke out from a furniture warehouse on the ground floor and spread to three floors of the building in Venkateswara Nagar colony.

The injured were shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where Shivapriya succumbed. Three other members of her family were in critical condition.

Firefighting personnel rescued three people using ladders and other equipment, the police said.

Short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad have witnessed several fire accidents in multi-storeyed buildings during the last couple of years. In most of the cases, the fire started from warehouses or commercial establishments on the ground floor.



