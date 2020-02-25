Inflammation Prevention, Wound Healing And Building Immunity- Reasons Why You Need Zinc

Zinc benefits: Zinc is an important nutrient for a strong immunity and other functions of the body

Highlights Deficiency of zinc can lead to slow healing of wounds

Presence of zinc in the body can reduce inflammation

Zinc is also important for a strong immunity

Zinc is an important micronutrient for the body. The body cannot produce or store zinc and thus it is important that you get it from your diet. Some important functions that presence of zinc plays in our body are: DNA synthesis, growth and development, wound healing, immune function, gene expression, enzymatic reactions and protein synthesis. After iron, zinc is the second most abundant trace mineral in the body. There are over 300 enzymes in the body, that help in aiding digestion, nerve function and metabolism amongst others. Zinxc is necessary for proper functioning of all of these enzymes.

Why is zinc important for you

Elaborating further on the importance of zinc is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on Instagram. "Zinc is one nutrient which does not get as much attention as it needs," says Agarwal in her IGTV.

Also read: Can't Sleep Well? These Wonderful Nutrients Will Definitely Help

She goes on to add that the human body can neither store zinc nor produce it and so it is important to attain zinc from foods or supplements. Following is a list of foods rich in zinc:

1. Whole grains (Wheat, quinoa, rice and oats)

2. Legumes (Chickpeas, lentils and beans)

3. Red meat (Lamb, pork, beef)

4. Seeds (hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds)

5. Nuts (Pine nuts, peanuts, cashews, almonds)

6. Dairy products (Cheese, milk)

7. Eggs

8. Fruits and vegetables (Potatoes, green beans, kale)

9. Dark chocolate

10. Chicken

Include whole grains in your diet to get sufficient zinc

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Top 5 Nutrients You Must Add To Your Kid's Diet

Health benefits of zinc

1. Helps in keeping the immune function strong: According to Agarwal, zinc is required for proper functioning of the immune system. "Zinc supplements can specifically help in stimulating functioning of the cells and immune cell function. It can also reduce oxidative stress," says Agarwal.

2. Zinc reduces inflammation: Inflammation is the root cause of numerous diseases in the body. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says that steps must be taken to control the amount of inflammation as high levels of it can lead to heart disease, arthritis and other auto-immune diseases.

3. Speeds up healing of wounds: Speedy healing of wounds can facilitate faster recovery.

Presence of zinc in the body can help in speedy healing of wounds

Photo Credit: iStock

Deficiency of zinc can lead to the following:

Slow wound healing

Low immunity

Low metabolism

Improper digestion

At the same time, excessive intake of zinc can also lead to negative side effects. "Zinc toxicity occurs because of excessive intake of zinc supplements. It can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, headache, abdominal cramps and a reduction in HDL (good) cholesterol. Also, high intake of zinc can interfere with absorption of iron and copper in the body," Agarwal informs while adding that zinc supplements must be taken only when subscribed by your doctor.

You need not take zinc supplements if you are getting the nutrient from zinc-rich foods. For adults, the recommended daily dosage is typically 15-30 mg of elemental zinc.

So, are you getting sufficient zinc from your food? Make sure you do!

Also read: 3 Nutrients That Can Prevent Nausea, Headaches And Migraine On Keto Diet

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.