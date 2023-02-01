Yoga: Yoga Poses For Better Flexibility In Elderly

Yoga can help improve overall wellbeing

Our bones lose density as we age, and our joints stiffen up. For some people, osteoporosis becomes an issue. A mild yoga practice is safe for those with osteoporosis and can be very beneficial in preventing or slowing down the loss of bone density, and reducing bone and joint discomfort. Regular joint movement can help minimise joint stiffness and sensitivity.

Along with this, yoga also slows down ageing. Strength and relaxation, the two cornerstones of yoga, are the secrets of delaying the ageing process. Yoga slows down your heart rate and promotes circulation by calming your breathing. Additionally, it increases your strength, which prevents age-related muscle loss. In fact, yoga can stop muscle mass loss in its tracks. Continue reading as we share yoga poses good for elderly people.

Try these poses to improve flexibility if you're elderly:

1. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

2. Salamba Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms and forearms on your sides

Slowly lift your chest off the ground

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

3. Virabhadrasana

Get into a stable standing position by spreading your feet out by a leg

Turn your right foot 90 degrees to the right and slightly inward with your left foot

With your feet firmly planted on the ground and your crown, or top of the head, lengthened, place your hands on your waist

Deeply inhale, then, as you exhale, bend your right knee such that it is parallel to the ankle below it

Turn your head over your right hand and spread your arms out from your shoulders

Hold the position while taking five full breaths. Feel the pose's strength

Press onto your right foot, extend your right leg, and pivot your feet back to the centre to release

Get back to a relaxed standing stance

Repeat on each side

4. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands toward the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

5. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

Add these yoga poses to your daily routine to improve flexibility, bone strengthening, and overall mental and physical health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.