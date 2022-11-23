Try These 5 Yoga Asanas To Prevent Joint Stiffness In Winters

Bhujangasana or cobra pose can help reduce stiffness and stretch out the spine

Aches, pains, and stiffness in the body are more common in the winter for a reason. Muscles constrict and become stiff when it is chilly outside and there is less sunshine available. Muscles begin to contract in order to produce heat within the body. One sign that the body is trying to produce heat on its own is shivering. Wintertime inactivity is further increased by the absence of sunlight.

Yoga could assist you in maintaining flexibility, minimising bodily aches and pains, and preventing stiffness with regular practice. The body's use and movement are the best ways to relieve joint discomfort. Continue reading as we discuss the best yoga asanas to keep winter stiffness at bay this season.

Here are 5 yoga asanas to help beat stiffness in winter:

1. Uttanasana

Stand straight

Now, slowly bend forward

The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)

Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.

At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs, top of your head facing the floor

Repeat this a few times in small intervals

2. Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

3. Adho mukha Marjariasana

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look toward the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute

4. Adho mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

5. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

Add these yoga poses to your routine this winter to avoid stiffness and ensure flexibility and ease of movement.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.