World Stroke Day 2023: Understanding The Symptoms Of A Stroke Using The FAST Method

World Stroke Day 2023: It is crucial to act FAST to identify a stroke

World Stroke Day is observed on October 29 every year. The day tries to raise awareness about the prevention and timely treatment of a stroke. World Stroke Day was established on 29 October 2004.

Theme

The theme for World Stroke Day 2023 is "Together we are Greater Than Stroke."

This theme emphasises on preventing stroke. According to the World Stroke Organisation, 90% of strokes can be prevented by addressing the risk factors including high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, diet, physical activity and smoking habits.

How to identify a stroke

Recognising the FAST symptoms can help one seek medical treatment on time. It is important to act FAST at the first symptoms of a stroke.

FAST stands for:

1. Face: It means facial drooping. An individual may experience numbness on one side of the face. You should ask the person to smile to observe any unevenness.

2. Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. You may notice that the person is not able to move one arm or it is lower than the other.

3. Speech: A stroke can also lead to speech difficulty. If a person has slurred speech, it can be a sign of a stroke.

4. Time: If you notice the above symptoms, it is crucial to seek medical help on an urgent basis.

Some other symptoms of a stroke include:

Numbness or weakness in one side of the body

Trouble speaking or understanding accompanied by confusion

Blurred vision in one or both eyes

Loss of balance and coordination

Severe headaches without any cause

It is crucial to identify the symptoms of a stroke as soon as possible. Seeking medical help on time can help save lives.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.