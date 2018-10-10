World Sight Day 2018: Significance, Theme And Objective

World Sight Day is an international day of awareness, held every year on the second Thursday of October.

World Sight Day or WSD is an international day of awareness, held every year on the second Thursday of October. This year World Sight Day falls on 11 October 2018. Established in 2000 by WHO (World Health Organization) the day seeks to spread awareness and focus attention on the global issue of avoidable blindness and visual impairment. This significant day was marked by the WHO in association with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IABP) by the Lions Club International Foundation. Most vision impairment and blindness can be treatment or prevented if detected early.

Theme of the World Sight Day:

Every year the World Sight Day has its own theme. The themes usually focuses on eye related topics such as improving the eye health of children and adults, prevention of blindness, offering essential services for improved eye health, what can be done for the situations for blurred vision, low vision and so on. The theme for World Sight Day 2018 is Eye Care Everywhere. Some of the eye diseases which receive attention on the World Sight Day are trachoma, low vision, dry eye, cataract, blurred vision, macular degeneration, nearsightedness, glaucoma, amblyopia, refractive error and diabetic retinopathy. The day was created to support people who face difficulty in seeing, reading or writing. It basically concentrates on what all can be done to assist people with such eye ailments.

VISION 2020 the "right to sight"

VISION 2020 was founded in the year 1999 by the World Health Organization and International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB). Presently, VISION 2020 the" right to sight" is a global non-profit corporation which aims at improving the lives of people suffering from blindness and vision impairment and other eye disorders. It is the global action for avoiding blindness and other eye disorders.

Have a look at three important objectives of VISION 2020 are:

Identify and secure the adequate resources worldwide for providing an enhanced level of treatment and prevention programs

Promote the development, implementation and careful planning of the strategies of Vision 2020 with the help of other National Programs

Enhance the causes and solutions of avoidable blindness and vision impairment among the people

Objective of World Sight Day:

Eye is the most important and sensitive organ of our body. Thus it is obvious that like the other parts of the body it needs utmost care. But many a times, people do not understand the symptoms of weak eyesight like puffy eyes, red eyes, watery eyes, swollen eyes, itching and headache and often tend to ignore it. As a result, they end up deteriorating the vision of the eyes even more. Therefore, a monthly visit to the healthcare provider for eye checkup is extremely necessary. Weak eye muscle is one of the most common concerns of the people. Too much strain on the eyes, leads to spoiled or blurred vision. It makes the eyes weak and you might face trouble in reading and writing. If you have weak eyesight, wearing a spectacle or contact lenses is a must. Even if you have a clear vision, you must visit an eye specialist for monthly checkups to ensure there is no problem at all.

Eye is the most important and sensitive organ of our body.

