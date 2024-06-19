World Sickle Cell Day 2024: Know Symptoms, Risk Factors And Complications For This Condition

Sickle cell anemia or sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder

World Sickle Cell Day is observed on June 19 every year. It is an annual event which aims to raise awareness about sickle cell disease globally. The day also highlights the challenges that patients and their caregivers face.

Theme for World Sickle Cell Day 2024

The theme for World Sickle Cell Day 2024 is "Hope Through Progress: Advancing Sickle Cell Care Globally." This year's theme aims to bring people together to raise awareness, eliminate stigma and drive meaningful change for the millions affected by this disease.

What is sickle cell disease?

Sickle cell anemia or sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder in which the red blood cells are shaped abnormally, resembling a sickle. These sickle-shaped cells become rigid and sticky, affecting blood flow in the body. This can cause pain and tissue damage in the body.

What are the signs and symptoms of sickle cell disease?

Symptoms of sickle cell anemia can vary from person to person. The symptoms usually first appear around 6 months of age and may change over time. Here's a list of some common signs and symptoms:

Excessive fatigue

Jaundice

Swelling in hands and feet

Pain in chest, back, arm or leg

Anemia

Frequent infections

Delayed growth

Vision-related issues

Are you at risk?

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder. If both the parents carry a sickle cell gene, the baby might have this condition.

According to the World Health Organisation, "Sickle cell disease (SCD), or sickle cell anaemia, is a major genetic disease that affects most countries in the African Region."

What are the complications of sickle cell disease?

Sickle cells can block blood vessels in any part of the body. This can be painful as well as damaging. Some severe complications of sickle cell disease include stroke, organ damage, blindness, gallstones, neurological problems, heart disease and lung disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.