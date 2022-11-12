World Pneumonia Day 2022: Foods That Aid Recovery From Pneumonia

World Pneumonia Day 2022: Consume honey as it lessens the uncomfortable symptoms of pneumonia

There has never been a greater pressing need to battle the leading infectious cause of death in both adults and children. In 2019, pneumonia alone caused the deaths of 2.5 million people, including 672,000 kids. Millions more people are at risk of contracting pneumonia and dying as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, global warming, and conflict's combined consequences. It is predicted that 6 million people will die from respiratory illnesses in 2021, including COVID-19.

A condition that is simultaneously treatable and preventable would benefit greatly from initiatives to mobilise communities, educate, and empower families, as well as build healthcare systems to prevent, diagnose, and treat pneumonia. Hence, it is important to discuss this condition this World Pneumonia Day.

An illness called pneumonia leads to the air sacs inside one or perhaps both lungs becoming inflamed. The air sacs may swell with fluids or pus, resulting in a cough that produces pus or phlegm, a fever, chills, and breathing difficulties. Pneumonia can be brought on by a number of different species, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

The severity of pneumonia can range from minor to life-threatening. The most vulnerable groups include newborns and young children, adults over 65, and those with health conditions or weaker immune systems. Hence, it is important to take enough corrective measures for good health.

Our diet plays an active role in managing our risk of catching pneumonia and also in the recovery from the same. Continue reading this article to find out the best foods to add to your diet if have recently suffered from pneumonia. These foods will ensure a faster recovery.

Add these foods to your diet to fasten your recovery:

1. Honey

Honey is a traditional substance with a long history in medicine. Patients with pneumonia must consume honey since it lessens the uncomfortable symptoms of a cold, cough, and sore throat. You may either warm your lemonade a little and drink it fresh, or you can add honey to it.

2. Turmeric

Chest pain, one of the early signs of pneumonia, is reduced by the anti-inflammatory effects of turmeric. By acting as a mucolytic, turmeric aids in clearing catarrh and mucus from the bronchial ducts, making breathing easier.

3. Yogurt

It is well known that yogurt contains healthy bacteria that are advantageous to the body. Probiotics in it prevent pneumonia-causing bacteria from growing. If they are accessible, you could also eat additional probiotic drinks, as they have a similar impact on the body to yogurt. Yogurt must be a part of your diet because it boosts your immune system.

4. Protein-rich foods

A diet high in protein is recommended for those with pneumonia. Nuts, peanuts, beans, white meat, and cold water fish are examples of foods high in protein that have anti-inflammatory qualities. These foods might also aid in the body's ability to heal and regenerate tissues.

5. Whole grains

The disease's side effect of depleted energy is experienced by those who have pneumonia. When the patient also has a cold and a fever, the chest pain, and breathing problems exhaust them. Your body needs the right amount of energy in this case to replace the one that was lost. Be sure to eat a lot of carbohydrates. Foods like quinoa, brown rice, and oats are a great addition to the diet.

6. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables more popularly known as green leafy vegetables are incredibly nutrient-dense and aid in the recovery of this respiratory infection. Examples include kale, lettuce, and spinach. They have anti-oxidants that shield the body from pathogens.

7. Foods rich in vitamin C

Vitamin C, a great antioxidant for the body, is abundant in oranges. Additionally, vitamin C strengthens the immune system, which aids in curing pneumonia. If you have a sore throat, be careful not to eat really sour oranges since this could make it worse. For a good dosage of vitamin C, you can also eat other citrus fruits like lemon, berries, and kiwi.

These foods have been proven helpful in improving our health and fastening our recovery from pneumonia.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.