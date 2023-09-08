World Physiotherapy Day 2023: Understanding The Role Of Physical Therapy In Arthritis Management

In 1996 World Physiotherapy Day was designated as World PT Day

World Physiotherapy Day is observed on September 8 each year. It was first observed in 1951. Later in 1996, World Physiotherapy Day was designated as World PT Day. It strives to create awareness about the crucial role of physiotherapy in keeping people healthy. World PT Day is also an opportunity to thank and recognize the work of physiotherapists all across the world for their contribution in the medical field.

World Physiotherapy Day 2023: Theme, significance and more

World Physiotherapy Day 2023 focuses on the prevention and management of arthritis. It is aimed to promote the role of physiotherapists in the prevention of arthritis, including some forms of inflammatory arthritis like rheumatoid arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis.

It also tries to help people affected by arthritis. This year's theme follows the theme for 2022, which focused on osteoarthritis.

Physiotherapy for arthritis

Physiotherapy is an important part of arthritis treatment. Staying physically active is essential if you have arthritis.

Arthritis affects your joints contributing to pain, stiffness and inflammation of joints. It worsens with age and majorly affects movement of an individual.

Physiotherapy helps arthritis patients feel confident, manage pain and help them stay active. Movement helps strengthen joints as well as muscles.

Importance of physiotherapy

Physiotherapy or physical therapy involves several movements and exercises that can help manage pain, injuries, disorders and many other health issues. Physiotherapy is different from normal exercises and cannot be performed at home. It can only be performed under the supervision of a physiotherapist.

Other than managing pains and aches, physiotherapy can also help boost strength and flexibility. It also lowers your risk of injuries by supporting movement and mobility.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.