World Oral Health Day 2022: The Best And Worst Foods For Your Teeth

World Oral Health Day 2022: The condition of your teeth, gums, and mouth is referred to as dental health. It has a role to play not only in advocating for advancements in oral health and providing accessible dental health care for children and adults but also in educating the general population on the necessity of maintaining good oral health

Brushing with fluoride toothpaste and flossing on a daily basis are important for a healthy smile, but did you know that your diet has an impact on your dental health as well? Healthy teeth and gums are promoted by eating a range of nutrient-rich foods from all dietary categories. A well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, protein foods, grains, and dairy provide necessary elements for good oral and overall health. On World Oral Health Day 2022, here is a list of the best and worst foods for your oral health.

Foods for a Healthy Mouth

Calcium-rich foods including low-fat or fat-free milk, yoghurt, and cheese, as well as fortified soymilk, aid in the development of strong teeth and bones. Tofu (produced with calcium sulphate), canned salmon, almonds, and various dark green leafy vegetables are also good sources of calcium.

Phosphorus, a vitamin found in eggs, fish, lean meat, dairy, nuts, and legumes, is necessary for strong teeth.

Citrus fruits, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, potatoes, and spinach are all high in vitamin C, which improves gum health.

However, it can also operate the opposite way around. The health and comfort of your teeth and gums can have a direct impact on what you eat if you have an orthodontic appliance, such as braces, or if you've had certain dental disorders or treatments.

Here are some suggestions for what to eat and how to avoid some of the most prevalent dental problems.

Certain foods might aggravate dental problems, which can have a negative impact on your health. Here are a few foods listed that are bad for your teeth:

Sugar

Plaque bacteria utilise sugar to make acids that destroy your enamel, the hard surface of your tooth, when you eat sugary meals or drink sugary drinks for lengthy periods of time. The majority of carbonated soft beverages, including diet soda, are acidic and hence damaging to your teeth.

Carbonated Drink

When you consume soda, the sugars react with microorganisms in your mouth to produce acid. This acid is corrosive to your teeth. Both conventional and sugar-free drinks have their own acids, which destroy the teeth as well. You're starting a harmful response with each swallow of Coke, and it'll last roughly 20 minutes. Your teeth are constantly under attack if you sip all day.

Alcohol

The natural saliva in the mouth, which ordinarily works as the body's natural antibacterial cleanser, is also reduced by alcohol usage. Saliva helps keep teeth and gums healthy and disease-free by washing away plaque, bacteria, and even sugar.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits' strong acidity can damage tooth enamel over time, resulting in enamel problems. Enamel erosion can cause discoloration and sensitivity, among other problems.

Tooth sensitivity: Some individuals have mild to severe tooth sensitivity after eating citrus items, particularly lemons.

Coffee

Coffee can be an acidic beverage, especially if you drink it black. It goes without saying that drinking coffee on a daily basis can lead to enamel loss, resulting in thin, brittle teeth.

It's worth noting that coffee stains don't erode away at the enamel that protects your teeth. Acidic foods are more likely to weaken the enamel on your teeth, which can lead to a yellowish discoloration as the enamel wears away.

(Pritika Bedi, Nutritionist & Founder, Healthsake)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.