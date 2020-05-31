World No Tobacco Day 2020 Aims To Protect Youth From Tobacco Use; Know Theme, Significance And More

World No Tobacco Day is observed on every 31st May

World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 worldwide. This day tries to educate people about the harmful effect of tobacco consumption and the urgent need to quit it. Tobacco use is responsible for several deaths each year. It is extremely important to save the present and future generations from the devastated health consequences of tobacco use. For World No Tobacco Day 2020, the World Health Organisation focuses on protecting youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use.

World No Tobacco Day 2020: Theme, Significance and more

The theme for the World No Tobacco Day 2020 is #TobaccoExposed. Through this campaign, the World Health Organisation tries to debunk myths and expose devious tactics employed by these industries. This theme tries to empower youth to understand the tactics used by the tobacco industry to sell these products. Adequate information can help understand the negative effect of tobacco use and the need to stand against them. Parents should educate children about the harm smoking can do to their bodies.

Smoking can negatively affect almost every part of the day

Need to quit smoking

Smoking is harmful to your health in multiple ways. Not just your lungs, it can affect your overall health. To motivate youngsters to stop tobacco use, you need to set an example for them. Quitting might seem hard but it is possible. It is a long journey that requires constant motivation.

Try different strategies to distract your mind to fight cravings. Go for a walk, talk to someone, chew sugar-free gum or eat fruit whenever you feel the urge to smoke. You must also seek medical help if you are finding it too hard to quit.

(With inputs from WHO website)

