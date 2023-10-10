World Mental Health Day 2023: Factors That Affect Mental Health In Adolescents And Young Adults

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year

World Mental Health Day is devoted to promoting mental well-being across the world. It is observed on October 10 every year, globally. The theme for World Mental Health Day 2023 is 'Mental health is a universal human right.' This subject emphasises the necessity of assuring that everyone, regardless of age, socioeconomic class, or background should have access to high-quality mental health care and support.

According to the World Health Organization, half of all mental health issues begin before the age of 14, however, the majority of incidents go unnoticed and untreated. Adolescents and young adults are one of the groups that frequently encounter challenges and also struggle to receive mental health care. If ignored, these mental health issues affect their day-to-day activities, careers and also in future while growing up.

To stay mentally fit, it is important to look out for factors that can contribute to poor mental health in adolescents and young adults. Here's a list of these factors, let's take a look.

1. Lack of knowledge and ability to express:

Lack of awareness and the stigma around mental health issues can make it hard to communicate their distress. Therefore, in-house counselling at campus, educational programs or workshops and other methods can help empower the youth and talk about their mental health.

2. Competitive pressure:

Many teenagers and young adults feel pressure to perform well in school, sports, or other domains from their parents, teachers, or society. Additionally, they could have to deal with peer pressure and competitiveness along with the influence of social media. These factors can affect their mental health, motivation, and sense of self-worth.

3. The stigma:

The stigma around mental health issues and seeking help for the same is universal. It restricts individuals from expressing their concerns. Therefore, as a society, it is crucial to have resources that can help one take care of their mental health.

4. Lack of support:

Many parents or guardians do not take their adolescent or young adult children's mental health problems seriously or write them off as normal or temporary.

How to improve mental health in young adults

The young population in India require extra care and support for their mental health for a variety of reasons. There are various methods to support and safeguard their mental health, including:

1. Creating awareness:

Every age group needs to learn more about mental health. It can help create a positive environment in the society as a whole.

2. Creating a safe space:

It's crucial to create an environment that is safe and encourages individuals to talk about their mental health.

3. Accessible and inexpensive mental health treatments:

The provision of accessible and inexpensive mental health treatments, such as peer support, therapy, medication, and counselling can be very impactful.

4. An overall positive environment:

Children as well as young adults should be given the chance to express themselves, make choices, follow their passions and realise their objectives. Additionally, they should also be helped to manage stress, and challenges.

(Dr Amitabh Saha, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali)

