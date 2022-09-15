World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2022: Lifestyle Changes To Lower Risk Of Lymphoma

World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2022: Staying active lowers risk of lymphoma

Significance & theme

Every year on September 15, World Lymphoma Awareness Day (WLAD) is observed to raise awareness of lymphoma, a kind of cancer that is becoming more widespread. It is an international project run by the Lymphoma Coalition. In order to increase public knowledge of all lymphoma subtypes in terms of symptom detection, early diagnosis, and treatment, WLAD was established in 2004.

This year's theme is “We Can't Wait to address the ways the pandemic has affected people living with lymphomas.” The above discusses a delay in receiving treatment and care, a reluctance to seek medical attention, a delay in diagnoses, and a greater strain on the mental health of lymphoma patients and caregivers.

What is Lymphoma?

Lymphocytes, which are immune system cells that fight infection, are where lymphoma, a type of cancer, first appears. These cells can be found in the bone marrow, lymph nodes, spleen, thymus, and other organs. Lymphocytes alter and overgrow when you have lymphoma.

Lymphoma can come in two different forms. Different kinds of lymphocyte cells are involved in Hodgkin's and Non-lymphoma. Hodgkin's Every form of lymphoma develops at a unique rate and reacts to therapy in a unique way.

The prognosis for lymphoma varies based on the type and stage of the disease, and it is relatively curable. Your doctor can assist you in determining the best course of action given the kind and stage of your condition.

In addition to smooth treatment in most cases, prevention of lymphoma is also possible. Certain changes in habits and lifestyle can significantly lower one's risk of developing lymphoma. In this article, we list lifestyle changes that can help lower the risk of lymphoma.

Lifestyle changes to lower the risk of lymphoma:

1. Maintain the right weight

Obesity may be a major factor in the development of many diseases. This might include lymphoma. Make sure to maintain the right weight to lower your risk of developing lymphoma and various other chronic diseases.

2. Inculcate physical activity

The term physical activity means any muscle-driven movement that involves the use of energy. Depending on your age group, you may require more or less exercise, but individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 should engage in at least 150 minutes per week of daily exercise.

3. Eat healthy foods

Consume a variety of foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and whole grains. Eating a healthy diet also ensures your body weight is maintained. In addition to this, it also lowers the risk of various other chronic diseases and also improves our immunity.

4. Avoid certain foods

It is critical to watch what you consume. While eating junk food and processed food can make you gain weight, many 'healthy' substitutes might not be the best choice. It is best to conduct appropriate research and pay attention to the meals you are eating. Avoid foods high in red meats, salt, sugar, etc.

5. Stay clear of HIV

Having HIV infection has been proven to be one of the causes of Hodgkin's lymphoma and even non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Practicing protected intercourse, avoiding used needles, etc. are all habits and measures that ensure the prevention of HIV.

In conclusion, making small yet healthy life choices can lower the risk of lymphoma and various other types of cancer. In fact, a healthy lifestyle can lower your risk of numerous chronic diseases besides cancer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.