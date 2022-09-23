World Lung Day 2022: Yoga Poses To Lower Risk Of Chronic Lung Diseases

World Lung Day 2022: Ustrasana aka camel pose helps improve lung health

The Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), of which the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology is a founding member, calls on all authorities to overcome glaring global disparities in respiratory health on World Lung Day, September 25, 2022. Although the COVID-19 epidemic may have subsided, its effects reflect a continuing global lung health concern.

The five respiratory disorders chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, acute respiratory tract infection or pneumonia, tuberculosis (TB), and lung cancer are the most frequent causes of illness and death worldwide. Most chronic and acute lung diseases can be prevented and treated with the right medication and lifestyle alterations.

Yoga has been globally recognised for its exceptional benefits to our physical and mental health. One such benefit is its impact on our lung health. Some yoga asanas have been proven to improve lung capacity and also lower the risk of chronic lung diseases. In this article, we list yoga asanas that can help lower the risk of chronic lung diseases.

4 Yoga positions that lower the risk of chronic lung diseases:

1. Paschimotanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowing bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

2. Shavasana

Lie down on the flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out

3. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands towards the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

4. Ustrasana

Sit while resting on your calves and knees

Your thighs should not be touching your calves

Now slowly place your hands on your ankle

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes

Try these yoga poses to increase lung function while reducing the likelihood of developing chronic lung illnesses. These yoga poses also improve our overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.