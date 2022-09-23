World Lung Day 2022: Yoga Poses To Lower Risk Of Chronic Lung Diseases

The Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), of which the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology is a founding member, calls on all authorities to overcome glaring global disparities in respiratory health on World Lung Day, September 25, 2022. Although the COVID-19 epidemic may have subsided, its effects reflect a continuing global lung health concern.
The five respiratory disorders chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, acute respiratory tract infection or pneumonia, tuberculosis (TB), and lung cancer are the most frequent causes of illness and death worldwide. Most chronic and acute lung diseases can be prevented and treated with the right medication and lifestyle alterations.
Yoga has been globally recognised for its exceptional benefits to our physical and mental health. One such benefit is its impact on our lung health. Some yoga asanas have been proven to improve lung capacity and also lower the risk of chronic lung diseases. In this article, we list yoga asanas that can help lower the risk of chronic lung diseases.
4 Yoga positions that lower the risk of chronic lung diseases:
1. Paschimotanasana
- Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
- In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front
- Slowing bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
- You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
- In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
- Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
- You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
2. Shavasana
- Lie down on the flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat
- Keep your arms aside and your palms open
- Your palms should be facing the sky
- Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders
- At this point, breathe in and out
3. Tadasana
- Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders
- Lift your hands towards the ceiling
- Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible
- At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling
- You are encouraged to look upwards
- Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times
4. Ustrasana
- Sit while resting on your calves and knees
- Your thighs should not be touching your calves
- Now slowly place your hands on your ankle
- At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes
Try these yoga poses to increase lung function while reducing the likelihood of developing chronic lung illnesses. These yoga poses also improve our overall well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.