World Lung Cancer Day 2023: History & Significance

World Lung Cancer Day 2023: The goal of the campaign is to educate people on what entails

Lung cancer was a relatively rare disease for a very long time after it was first identified by physicians in the early 19th century. Less than 1% to 2% of the population had this ailment about 150 years ago, according to studies, and no one had ever heard of it.

When we study the current century, the situation has completely changed. Early in the 20th century, it was still uncommon, but by the end, it was the main reason for male cancer-related fatalities in more than 25 nations.

August 1 has been declared as World Lung Cancer Day for every year. People all over the world commemorate this very unique day in an effort to prevent cases of lung cancer. The goal of this day is to promote self-screening for lung cancer while spreading as much information as you can about the disease.

History

In 2012, the Forum of International Respiratory Societies, in conjunction with the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer and the American College of Chest Physicians, launched a campaign to raise awareness of lung cancer and related issues. The World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) is the most widely recognised organisation in the world that focuses primarily on issues relating to lung cancer and spreading awareness of it.

Later in the beginning of the 20th century, it was still uncommon, but by the end, it was the main reason for male cancer-related fatalities in more than 25 nations. Nobody was aware of how or what caused this sudden spike.

A scientifically relevant handbook published in the 1930s, hypothesised that this growth could be a direct effect of the air pollution, increased traffic, and even increased exposure to gases during World War I. This manual, like many others, was unable to provide an explanation for why lung cancer rates increased in nations without any of the aforementioned reasons.

Smoking was also thought to be a contributing role, although research on this notion received little attention. People only became aware of the negative consequences of nicotine and tobacco after research done in the 1940s and 1950s provided concrete evidence tying smoking to lung cancer.

Significance

The number of cancer cases in India could increase from 1.46 million in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025. Males are more likely to develop lung cancer than females are to develop breast cancer. Small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer are the two main forms of lung cancer that are categorised according to how the cancer cells look under a microscope. Compared to non-small lung cancer, small cell lung cancer can spread more quickly. It is crucial to set aside a day to raise awareness of the deadly cancer so that it can be found early on.

The goal of the campaign is to educate people on how to deal with challenges associated to lung cancer, both for those who have recovered from the disease and for those who have been diagnosed with it. The major goal was to inform the public about the main causes of lung cancer and its preventative strategies.﻿

You are encouraged to participate in local events happening around you on this day and further spread awareness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.