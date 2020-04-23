World Immunisation Week 2020 Promotes #VaccinesWork For All; Know Theme, Significance And Objective

World Immunisation Week 2020 promotes the importance of vaccination

The last week of April is observed as World Immunisation Week every year that is from 24 April to 30 April. This week tries to inform individuals about the use of vaccines and their importance to fight against diseases at different ages. Vaccination protects a person's body and helps fight against deadly diseases. According to the World Health Organisation, immunisation is a proven tool for controlling and eliminating life-threatening infectious diseases and is estimated to avert between 2 and 3 million deaths each year. Also, immunisation is one of the world's most successful and cost-effective health interventions. Yet, there are still nearly 20 million children in the world today who are not getting the vaccines they need.

World Immunisation Week 2020: Theme, Significance and Objective

The theme for World Immunisation Week 2020 is VaccinesWork for All which highlights how people who develop, deliver and receive the vaccine are important as they all work to protect the health of everyone.

World Immunisation Week 2020: Vaccines protect your body from diseases throughout life

The campaign by the World Immunisation Week 2020 promotes the importance of vaccination for every individual throughout life. For this year's campaign, the World Health Organisation along with partner will aim the following-

Spread awareness about the value of vaccines for children, communities and the world

Importance of routine immunisation: Illustration of how routine immunisation is the initial step for strong, resilient health systems and universal health coverage.

Strategies to bridge the gaps for immunisation progress: This includes increased investment in vaccines and immunisation.

(With inputs from WHO)

