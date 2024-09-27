World Heart Day 2024: 10 Best Breakfast Foods For A Healthy Heart

Avocados are packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats

World Heart Day, observed annually on September 29th, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about heart disease and stroke, which are the leading causes of death worldwide. The goal is to promote lifestyle changes, including healthier diets, physical activity, and smoking cessation, to prevent heart-related diseases and improve global heart health. Our diet plays a crucial role in improving and protecting heart health. What we eat for breakfast can significantly influence heart health. A nutrient-dense breakfast that includes sources of fibre and healthy fats can set the tone for better heart health throughout the day, promoting overall cardiovascular well-being. Read on as we share a list of heart-healthy foods you should add to your breakfast diet chart.

Breakfast foods that will help protect your heart

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is rich in soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which helps lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Starting your day with a bowl of oatmeal can support heart health by promoting healthy cholesterol levels and maintaining steady blood sugar.

2. Avocados

Avocados are packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which help reduce bad cholesterol levels. They're also a great source of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and supports overall cardiovascular function.

3. Berries

Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are high in antioxidants such as anthocyanins, which help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Regular consumption of berries is linked to improved heart health and reduced risk of heart disease.

4. Nuts

Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and healthy fats. Eating a handful of nuts in the morning can improve cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and lower the risk of heart disease.

5. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein. They help reduce blood pressure, lower triglycerides, and maintain a healthy cholesterol balance, all of which benefit heart health.

6. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, which can support heart health by lowering blood pressure and improving gut health. Opt for low-fat or non-fat versions to reduce saturated fat intake, which can benefit your heart.

7. Whole grain bread

Whole grain bread, made from unprocessed grains, contains high levels of fibre, which can help reduce cholesterol and improve heart health. Choosing whole grains over refined grains lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

8. Eggs

Eggs (in moderation) are an excellent source of high-quality protein and essential nutrients like vitamin D and choline. While once controversial for heart health, research shows that moderate egg consumption can be part of a heart-healthy diet without significantly affecting cholesterol.

9. Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and arugula are rich in nitrates, which help regulate blood pressure and improve arterial function. Including them in your breakfast, such as in smoothies or omelettes, promotes cardiovascular health.

10. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a potent source of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and lignans, which help reduce cholesterol levels and prevent plaque buildup in arteries. Adding flaxseeds to smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal can support heart health.

Add these foods to your breakfast diet chart today to improve and protect your heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.