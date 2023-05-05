World Hand Hygiene Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance & 7 Hand Hygiene Tips To Always Follow

World Hand Hygiene Day 2023: Washing your hands thoroughly can lower risk of infections

World Hand Hygiene Day is observed on the 5th of May every year and it aims to promote the importance of hand hygiene in preventing the spread of infection and promote good health.

Theme

The theme for this year for World Hand Hygiene Day is “Together, we can accelerate action to prevent infections and antimicrobial resistance in health care and build a culture of safety and quality in which hand hygiene improvement is given high priority.” The focus this year is to cultivate actions towards hygiene that will further reduce risk of infections, etc.

Significance

The day is celebrated to raise awareness of the importance of hand hygiene and good hand hygiene practices to prevent the spread of diseases and infections. The day is recognized worldwide, and it is aimed at highlighting the importance of hand hygiene in the prevention of ill health. It is celebrated to encourage people to practice good hand hygiene behaviors that can protect them against infections and diseases.

History

The history of World Hand Hygiene Day can be traced back to the year 2009 when the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the first Global Patient Safety Challenge, which called for a worldwide commitment to improving the safety of healthcare workers and patients. As part of this initiative, the WHO introduced the concept of hand hygiene as a critical component of infection prevention and control and encouraged healthcare facilities to develop and implement comprehensive hand hygiene programs.

In 2009, WHO launched the Clean Care is Safer Care program, which developed guidelines on hand hygiene to prevent healthcare-associated infections. The program also provided training materials, tools, and strategies for healthcare professionals and institutions. Since then, the WHO has continued to promote hand hygiene as an essential component of patient safety, which is a cause for celebration every year.

Now that we understand the importance of observing World Hand Hygiene Day. We can utilise this day as a way for us to refocus at following good hand hygiene. Continue reading as we share some important tips to help you maintain a healthy and easy hand hygiene routine.

7 Tips for a healthy hand hygiene routine:

1. Wash your hands thoroughly

It is essential to rinse your hands thoroughly with soap and water. This procedure should take a minimum of 20 seconds to properly clean your hands. Don't forget to wash your wrists, fingers, and the back of your hands.

2. Use hand sanitiser

When soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitiser that contains at least 60% alcohol. Used regularly, hand sanitiser can reduce the spread of germs.

3. Dry your hands properly

Damp hands are more likely to spread bacteria. After washing or sanitising your hands, it is crucial to dry your hands completely. Use a clean towel or air dry.

4. Use disposable items

If you have an infection or are around an infected person, try to use disposable items such as paper towels, tissues, and gloves. This can help prevent the transfer of germs.

5. Take care of wounds

Bacteria and germs can spread more quickly through cuts, scratches, and wounds. Cover any open wounds and avoid touching or rubbing them.

6. Avoid touching your face

People touch their faces many times in a day. Try to avoid touching your face unnecessarily, particularly your nose, mouth, and eyes. Germs can easily spread by touching your face.

7. Practice good hygiene habits daily

Consistency is key. Encourage good hand hygiene practices at home, work, school, or in public spaces. Encourage others to follow these steps to help stop the spread of germs and infections.

In conclusion, World Hand Hygiene Day serves as an opportunity to highlight the critical role of hand hygiene in preventing the spread of infections. The day is celebrated to raise awareness of the importance of washing hands regularly and practicing good hand hygiene behaviours in day-to-day life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.