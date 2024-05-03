World Hand Hygiene Day 2024: Know Theme, Significance And How To Wash Hands Properly

World hand hygiene day is observed on May 5 every year

World Hand Hygiene Day is observed on May 5 every year. This global event aims to promote the importance of hand hygiene in preventing the spread of diseases and infections. Every year World Hand Hygiene Day encourages people to to increase adherence to hand hygiene. Proper hand washing with soap and water is an effective way to promote good health by preventing several potential health conditions.

World Hand Hygiene Day 2024 Theme

Each year the World Health Organisation promotes the "Save Lives: Clean Your Hands" campaign. This campaign, launched in 2009 aims to 'bring people together' in support of hand hygiene globally.

The theme for the year 2024 is "Promoting knowledge and capacity building of health and care workers through innovative and impactful training and education, on infection prevention and control, including hand hygiene."

When and how to wash hands

As World Hand Hygiene Day 2024 is around the corner, let's understand how to wash hands properly.

Wet your hands with clean, running water.

Turn off the tap and apply soap properly.

Lather your hands and apply enough soap to cover your hands and wrists. Do not miss the back of your hands, between fingers and under your nails.

Rub at least for 20 seconds.

Now open the tap and rinse your hands.

Dry them with a clean towel.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.