World Diabetes Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Best Winter Foods

World Diabetes Day 2024: This day plays a crucial role in raising awareness about the impact of diabetes

World Diabetes Day (WDD) is observed on November 14 every year to raise global awareness of diabetes—a chronic illness affecting millions worldwide. Organised by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the event focuses on the health risks of diabetes, preventive measures, and how to manage and live well with the condition. The theme for World Diabetes Day changes annually, often emphasising crucial aspects like diet, exercise, mental health, or healthcare accessibility for those affected by diabetes.

Theme

This year's theme, “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,” emphasises our dedication to lowering diabetes risks and ensuring that everyone diagnosed with diabetes has access to fair, comprehensive, affordable, and high-quality treatment and care.

History

World Diabetes Day was created in 1991 by the IDF and WHO in response to the rising concerns over diabetes as a serious health issue globally. In 2006, the United Nations officially recognised WDD through the adoption of Resolution 61/225, marking diabetes as a global health threat. November 14 was chosen as the date because it commemorates the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, one of the scientists who discovered insulin in 1921, alongside Charles Best. This discovery revolutionised diabetes treatment, transforming a once-fatal disease into a manageable condition.

Significance

World Diabetes Day plays a crucial role in raising awareness about the impact of diabetes on individuals, families, and healthcare systems worldwide. It highlights the importance of early diagnosis, proper medical care, and lifestyle changes in managing diabetes. WDD is also an opportunity for health organisations and advocates to push for policy changes that support accessible and affordable diabetes care, particularly for vulnerable populations. With diabetes cases rising sharply, WDD's significance is more vital than ever in educating people about preventive steps and promoting a healthier lifestyle to combat the diabetes epidemic.

Also read: Does A Strict Diet Help Manage Diabetes? Try These Superfoods To Control Blood Sugar Levels

8 Best winter foods for diabetics

1. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a winter favourite for diabetics, offering complex carbohydrates that are digested slowly, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar.

2. Spinach

This leafy green vegetable is packed with magnesium, iron, and fibre, which aid in regulating blood sugar and improving overall metabolic health.

3. Cinnamon

Adding a small amount of cinnamon to warm drinks or oatmeal during winter can be a simple way to manage glucose levels. It's best consumed in moderation as a natural flavour enhancer in various dishes.

4. Walnuts

Rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, walnuts are a great snack for diabetics. Their nutrient composition helps to control blood sugar by slowing digestion and promoting a feeling of fullness.

5. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is a winter vegetable with a low glycemic load, meaning it doesn't cause rapid blood sugar increases. It contains antioxidants, fibre, and essential vitamins that can benefit heart health and support immune function.

6. Oats

A warming breakfast option for cold mornings, oats have a low glycemic index and are high in fibre, especially beta-glucan, which slows glucose absorption.

7. Beetroot

Beetroot is a nutrient-rich winter vegetable packed with fibre and antioxidants. It helps reduce insulin resistance and promotes cardiovascular health, which is crucial for diabetics.

8. Carrots

Carrots are low in carbohydrates and packed with beta-carotene and fibre, making them suitable for diabetics.

Add these foods to your diet this winter to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.