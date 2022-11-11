World Diabetes Day 2022: 7 Yoga Asanas To Improve Insulin Sensitivity

World Diabetes Day was created in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation with assistance from WHO in response to growing worries about the health and financial danger that diabetes poses. In 2006, it was recognised as a UN holiday.
World Diabetes Day offers a chance to increase public awareness of diabetes as a problem affecting both personal and worldwide public health, as well as what remains to be done both independently and collaboratively to improve the disease's detection, treatment, and prevention.
Insulin sensitivity indicates how responsive to insulin the body's cells are. High insulin sensitivity makes it possible for the body's cells to utilise blood glucose more efficiently, which lowers blood sugar levels. This sensitivity might be enhanced by making some dietary and lifestyle adjustments.
A hormone called insulin aids in the body's regulation of blood glucose or sugar levels. Individual differences in insulin sensitivity as well as dietary and lifestyle factors can all affect insulin sensitivity. Similar to diet and other lifestyle changes that can improve insulin sensitivity, yoga may also be helpful.
Here are the yoga poses that can help increase your insulin sensitivity:
1. Paschimotanasana
- Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
- In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front
- Slowing bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
- You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
- In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
- Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
- You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
2. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
3. Dhanurasana
- Put your feet evenly apart and lie on your stomach
- Your arms should remain by your sides
- Holding your ankle, bend your knees
- Take a deep inhale and raise your chest off the floor
- Pull both of your legs back and up at the same time
- Maintain a straightforward gaze
- For a minimum of fifteen seconds, maintain the position.
- Lower the chest slowly to the floor as you exhale
- Bring your legs closer to the ground by leaving your ankle alone.
4. Vrikshasana
- Stand straight
- Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling
- Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh
- You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh
- Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum
5. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
6. Shavasana
- Lie down on the flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat
- Keep your arms aside and your palms open
- Your palms should be facing the sky
- Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders
- At this point, breathe in and out
7. Tadasana
- Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders
- Lift your hands toward the ceiling
- Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible
- At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling
- You are encouraged to look upwards
- Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times
Now that you have learned effective yoga poses for diabetes management, make sure to incorporate them into your diet along. Practice yoga with other healthy lifestyle practices and medication if prescribed.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.