World Diabetes Day 2022: 7 Yoga Asanas To Improve Insulin Sensitivity

World Diabetes Day 2022: Vrikshasana helps increase insulin sensitivity

World Diabetes Day was created in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation with assistance from WHO in response to growing worries about the health and financial danger that diabetes poses. In 2006, it was recognised as a UN holiday.

World Diabetes Day offers a chance to increase public awareness of diabetes as a problem affecting both personal and worldwide public health, as well as what remains to be done both independently and collaboratively to improve the disease's detection, treatment, and prevention.

Insulin sensitivity indicates how responsive to insulin the body's cells are. High insulin sensitivity makes it possible for the body's cells to utilise blood glucose more efficiently, which lowers blood sugar levels. This sensitivity might be enhanced by making some dietary and lifestyle adjustments.

A hormone called insulin aids in the body's regulation of blood glucose or sugar levels. Individual differences in insulin sensitivity as well as dietary and lifestyle factors can all affect insulin sensitivity. Similar to diet and other lifestyle changes that can improve insulin sensitivity, yoga may also be helpful.

Here are the yoga poses that can help increase your insulin sensitivity:

1. Paschimotanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowing bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

2. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

3. Dhanurasana

Put your feet evenly apart and lie on your stomach

Your arms should remain by your sides

Holding your ankle, bend your knees

Take a deep inhale and raise your chest off the floor

Pull both of your legs back and up at the same time

Maintain a straightforward gaze

For a minimum of fifteen seconds, maintain the position.

Lower the chest slowly to the floor as you exhale

Bring your legs closer to the ground by leaving your ankle alone.

4. Vrikshasana

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

5. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

6. Shavasana

Lie down on the flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out

7. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands toward the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

Now that you have learned effective yoga poses for diabetes management, make sure to incorporate them into your diet along. Practice yoga with other healthy lifestyle practices and medication if prescribed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.