World COPD Day 2023: Try These Management Strategies For Better Health

World COPD Day 2023: Keep track of your symptoms, such as shortness of breath, coughing, or wheezing

COPD stands for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. It is a chronic respiratory disease characterised by airflow limitation that is not fully reversible. The main symptoms of COPD include breathlessness, cough, and excessive production of mucus.

World COPD Day is an annual event held on the third Wednesday of November to raise awareness and support for people living with COPD. It aims to promote early diagnosis, treatment, and management of COPD while also encouraging individuals to quit smoking, which is a primary cause of the disease.

We can utilise this day to discuss the various helpful tips and strategies that can help us manage COPD. Eat a well-balanced diet that includes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. This can help maintain overall health and strengthen your immune system. Read on as we share other strategies that may be helpful in managing COPD.

Here are some tips to help manage COPD:

1. Create a COPD management plan

Work with your healthcare team to develop a comprehensive plan to manage your COPD. This plan should include medication, exercise, diet, and lifestyle changes.

2. Take your medication as prescribed

It is important to take your medications as prescribed by your healthcare provider. This can help prevent flare-ups and manage your symptoms effectively.

3. Quit smoking

Smoking is the leading cause of COPD, so quitting smoking is crucial in managing the condition. Seek support from healthcare professionals, join a support group, or try nicotine replacement therapy if needed.

4. Follow a healthy diet

Maintaining a healthy diet can help manage COPD symptoms. Focus on eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid foods that can trigger symptoms, such as fried or processed foods.

5. Stay physically active

Regular exercise can help improve lung function and reduce symptoms of COPD. Talk to your healthcare provider about suitable exercises for your condition, such as walking, swimming, or breathing exercises.

6. Manage stress

Stress can worsen COPD symptoms, so finding ways to manage stress is important. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga. Engage in activities that you enjoy and help you relax.

7. Avoid respiratory irritants

Certain irritants, such as dust, pollen, strong odours, and smoke, can trigger COPD symptoms. Minimise exposure to these irritants and consider using a mask or air purifier when needed.

8. Get vaccinated

Infections can worsen COPD symptoms, so it is important to get vaccinated against pneumonia and the flu. Consult with your healthcare provider to stay up to date on recommended vaccines.

9. Monitor your symptoms

Keep track of your symptoms, such as shortness of breath, coughing, or wheezing. This can help you identify triggers and communicate effectively with your healthcare provider.

10. Seek support

Living with COPD can be challenging, so it is important to seek support from loved ones, support groups, or therapists. Having a support system can provide emotional support, guidance, and motivation to manage your condition effectively.

It is important to consult your healthcare provider for a personalised treatment plan and further guidance on managing COPD.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.