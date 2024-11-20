World COPD Day 2024: These Lifestyle Changes Can Improve Your Lung Health

World COPD Day 2024: Smoking is the leading cause of COPD, and quitting can prevent further lung damage

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a progressive lung condition that obstructs airflow, making it difficult to breathe. Symptoms include persistent cough, shortness of breath, and frequent respiratory infections, which worsen over time without proper management. World COPD Day is an annual event organised by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) to raise awareness about COPD, improve prevention, and encourage better management of the condition.

Dr. Neetu Jain, Senior Consultant Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, PSRI Hospital highlights the link between air pollution and how it may affect people with COPD. She says, "These days, the talk of the town is the pollution in Delhi, which has been worsening over the past two to three days. The AQI is consistently above 400, and visibility is quite low. Consequently, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients visiting the OPD, with at least a 50% rise in those presenting symptoms related to pollution. Both patients with pre-existing lung diseases and those with no prior history of lung issues are coming to the OPD.

Most of them are suffering from cough, shortness of breath, and wheezing. Some patients also complain of sore throat, throat pain, generalized fatigue, headaches, and burning eyes. The number of patients in emergency care is also rising, particularly those with asthma or COPD experiencing acute exacerbations. Additionally, there has been an increase in infections, with a few patients presenting with severe pneumonia requiring initial ICU admission. Overall, the health situation is quite dire and worsening by the day.

A common trend this season is a prolonged cough that does not improve with usual medications or antibiotics, with many patients requiring inhalers more frequently. Moreover, patients who previously managed their conditions during pollution episodes are struggling this year. At least three patients, who had been stable for years, have been admitted under my care due to pollution-related symptoms."

The theme for World COPD Day 2024, observed on November 20th, is "Know Your Lung Function.” This year's theme emphasises the significance of measuring lung function through spirometry, a key tool for early detection and effective management of COPD. Lifestyle changes can significantly enhance lung health, particularly for individuals with COPD. Read on as we share some tips you can follow for better lung health.

10 Lifestyle changes to improve lung health in COPD

1. Quit smoking

Smoking is the leading cause of COPD, and quitting can prevent further lung damage. It helps improve lung function over time and reduces inflammation caused by tobacco. Seek support through counselling, nicotine replacement therapy, or medications. Avoid secondhand smoke and create a smoke-free environment.

2. Follow a pulmonary rehabilitation program

Pulmonary rehab combines exercise, education, and support to improve lung function, stamina, and overall well-being. It teaches breathing techniques to manage shortness of breath. Work with a healthcare provider to join a program tailored to your needs. Engage in supervised exercises and adopt recommended lifestyle modifications.

3. Practice breathing exercises

Techniques like pursed-lip and diaphragmatic breathing can help control shortness of breath and improve oxygen flow. Practice daily under the guidance of a respiratory therapist to develop consistency and maximise benefits.

4. Avoid environmental irritants

Pollutants, chemicals, and strong odours can exacerbate symptoms and trigger flare-ups. Use air purifiers, avoid outdoor activities during high pollution levels, and wear masks in smoky or dusty environments.

5. Stay physically active

Regular exercise strengthens respiratory muscles, improves circulation, and enhances oxygen utilisation. Engage in low-impact exercises like walking, yoga, or swimming. Always consult a doctor to tailor activities to your capacity.

6. Maintain a healthy diet

Proper nutrition supports your lung health and provides energy for breathing. Avoid processed foods and focus on anti-inflammatory options. Include fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. Stay hydrated and eat smaller, frequent meals to avoid bloating.

7. Manage stress and anxiety

Stress and anxiety can worsen breathing difficulties and lead to hyperventilation. Relaxation techniques can help you remain calm during flare-ups. Practice mindfulness, meditation, or tai chi. Join support groups to share experiences and learn coping strategies.

8. Get vaccinated

Vaccines protect against respiratory infections like flu and pneumonia, which can worsen COPD symptoms. Stay up to date with flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines, and pneumococcal vaccinations as recommended by your doctor.

9. Ensure proper sleep

Quality sleep allows the body to repair and reduces daytime fatigue, which is crucial for managing COPD. Poor sleep can exacerbate symptoms. Sleep with your head elevated to ease breathing. Avoid heavy meals, alcohol, and caffeine before bed.

10. Monitor and manage symptoms

Regular monitoring helps detect worsening symptoms early, allowing for timely intervention. Use a peak flow meter to measure lung function, maintain a symptom diary, and follow prescribed medication routines. Keep rescue inhalers handy for emergencies.

By embracing these changes, individuals with COPD can better manage their condition, enhance their lung health, and improve their overall quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.