World Cancer Day 2025: 10 Most Common Cancers & How To Lower Risk

World Cancer Day, observed on February 4th, is a global initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to raise awareness, encourage prevention, and improve access to cancer treatment. The day highlights the importance of early detection, lifestyle changes, and medical advancements in reducing the burden of cancer. For example, some cancers are more common than others and while not all can be prevented, many can be avoided through healthy habits like a balanced diet, exercise, avoiding tobacco, and regular screenings. Keep reading as we share a list of most common cancers and how you can lower your risk.

10 Most common cancers and how you can lower risk

1. Breast cancer

One of the most diagnosed cancers in women, breast cancer risk can be lowered by maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, limiting alcohol, and undergoing regular screenings like mammograms for early detection.

2. Lung cancer

Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, but exposure to air pollution, secondhand smoke, and radon gas can also contribute. Quitting smoking and avoiding environmental pollutants can significantly reduce the risk.

3. Colorectal cancer

A fibre-rich diet, reducing processed meats, and staying physically active help prevent colorectal cancer. Routine screenings like colonoscopy can detect precancerous polyps early.

4. Prostate cancer

More common in older men, prostate cancer risk may be lowered by a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3s, along with regular checkups. Early detection through PSA tests is crucial.

5. Stomach cancer

Infection with H. pylori bacteria, excessive salt intake, and smoked foods increase stomach cancer risk. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help lower the chances.

6. Liver cancer

Hepatitis B and C infections, excessive alcohol, and obesity raise the risk of liver cancer. Getting vaccinated against hepatitis and avoiding excessive alcohol can be preventive measures.

7. Cervical cancer

Cervical Cancer is caused mainly by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Cervical cancer risk can be reduced through HPV vaccination, regular Pap smears, and practicing safe sex.

8. Oesophageal cancer

Oesophageal cancer's risk factors include acid reflux (GERD), smoking, and excessive alcohol. Maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and treating acid reflux can help lower the risk.

9. Skin cancer

Excessive UV exposure is the biggest risk factor for skin cancer (melanoma). Wearing sunscreen, avoiding tanning beds, and regular skin checks can help in prevention.

10. Pancreatic cancer

Smoking, obesity, and chronic pancreatitis contribute to pancreatic cancer. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while avoiding smoking and heavy alcohol use helps reduce the risk.

While genetics play a role in some cancers, lifestyle modifications like a healthy diet, regular exercise, avoiding smoking and alcohol, early screenings, and vaccinations can significantly lower cancer risks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.