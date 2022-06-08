World Brain Tumour Day 2022: 11 Superfoods To Reduce Risk

World Brain Tumour Day 2022: One of the most common symptoms are frequent headaches

World Brain Tumour Day is recognised on the 8th of June every year to acknowledge the disorder. We wish to spread awareness of the severity, causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment of brain tumours.

Brain tumours refer to the excessive growth of abnormal cells in the brain. Although tumours can be noncancerous and cancerous, in both cases it is a chronic disease. Our brain's health is greatly influenced by our lifestyle and diet. In this article, we discuss some superfoods that can that help lower the risk of cancerous brain tumours.

Here are 11 superfoods to reduce your risk on brain tumour day:

1. Beans

Beans are full of nutrients and a great addition to your diet if you wish to not eat meat. Beans not only help protect against cancer but may also help reduce the recurrence of cancer in the body. Eating beans a few times a week can help you stay protected from developing various kinds of cancer.

2. Berries

Antioxidants and protection against cancer and the sun go hand in hand. Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and so on are rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants are known for their protective qualities and their ability to fight external radicals that might cause our cells to grow cancerous.

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes achieve their red colour through the component Lycopene. Lycopene helps protect the tomatoes from the sun's rays. This same component has been proven to protect against cancer in humans as well.

4. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables also more popularly known as green leafy vegetables are extremely beneficial for the body and brain. These include broccoli, cabbage, spinach, lettuce, kale, cauliflower, and so on.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric is a very popular superfood in South Asian cuisine. It has various healing and anti-inflammatory qualities. Turmeric is a spice that boosts health and overall immunity to external radicals.

6. Flax seeds

Seeds such as flax seeds are considered superfoods and are packed with various nutrients. Researches show that flax seeds may reduce the growth of cancer cells and might even help kill them.

7. Nuts

Nuts especially almonds have been popularly known for their benefits on the human mind. Nuts and dried fruits are abundant in nutrients and protect the body from various harmful external factors. In fact studies show, that eating nuts regularly can reduce the risk of not only cancerous brain tumour but various other cancers.

8. Garlic

One of the most important substances in garlic is allicin. This component has been proven to kill cancer cells in the body. As garlic is a superfood it also boosts the health of our body parts including the brain. In fact, garlic has been known to reduce the risks of various cancer.

9. Citrus fruits

One of the most common causes of cancer is the sun and its rays. Foods rich in vitamin C do a good job of protecting the body against the birth of cancerous cells. Citrus fruits such as oranges, tangerines, lemons, limes, grapefruit, etc. have been proven to reduce the chances of cancer forming in the body.

10. Olive oil

Olive oil is another great superfood known for its various benefits. Olive oil is a much healthier alternative to other cooking oils and butter. Some studies claim, that eating sufficient olive oil can protect one from developing cancer.

11. Fatty fish

Some studies claim that eating fatty fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risks of cancer. Unlike red meats that may cause cancer, the fatty has been proven beneficial.

In conclusion, what we eat has a huge influence on our health. To maintain good overall health, incorporating healthy superfoods into your diet can help you stay healthy. Along with this, we also encourage you to exercise regularly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.