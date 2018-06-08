World Brain Tumor Day 2018: All You Need To Know

Highlights
- World Brain Tumor Day was found by German Brain Tumor Association
- It was first celebrated on June 8, 2000
- It draws attention of the common public towards the cause of brain tumor
World Brain Tumor Day was started by German Brain Tumor Association, a non-profit organisation which provides all necessary information and support to brain tumor patients. The association announced World Brain Tumor Day on June 8, 2000 -this day set footprints for international commemoration of World Brain Tumor Day.
The German Brain Tumor Association was found in 1998. Ever since then, as many as 500 members from 14 nations have registered in the association. The association gets encouraging and willing support from brain tumor patients, their family members and top medical professionals and medical organizations from across the world.
World Brain Tumor Day significance
World Brain Tumor Day is celebrated in order to draw attention of the common public towards the cause of brain tumor. The idea is to include politicians, businessmen, medical and research institutions in the importance of funding research and development work which is done for brain tumor. This is important in order to come up with more effective treatments that are affordable for one and all.
On World Brain Tumor Day, awareness is raised about the causes, signs and symptoms of brain tumor. Through awareness campaigns, events and discussions, people are made aware about the important facts about brain tumor along with concerns which are important for brain tumor support groups.
People who are suffering from brain tumor are encouraged to join support groups which can help in reducing stress associated with the illness. The support groups share the challenges faced by brain tumor patients during treatment. They also provide hope and encouragement to brain tumor patients.
On this day, brain tumor patients are encouraged to research more about their condition. This helps them cope up with it at ease.
Some awareness campaigns also raise funds in order to assist patients who are struggling to pay hospital bills for treatment of brain tumor.
