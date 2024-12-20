Nepali Influencer Bibek Pangeni Dies After Battle With Cancer, Social Media Flooded With Grief

Bibek Pangeni, a social media personality and Nepali PhD candidate in Physics and Astronomy at the University of Georgia, has died after fighting a courageous battle with a brain tumor. He was diagnosed with the condition in 2022.

Bibek's wife, Srijana Subedi, has been a pillar of strength in his illness. She spent her entire time looking after his treatment and recovery. What he was undergoing during this time reflects an extraordinary bond of love and resilience.

Despite the struggle that the couple had against the disease, Bibek's health continued deteriorating. On December 19, 2024, he finally succumbed to the disease, leaving behind bravery and a heartfelt story of devotion and courage.

The tragic loss has hugely affected the social media community, where a couple shares videos documenting their war against cancer. Their story echoes in the hearts of everyone who came across them since it had left an emotional hollow among the followers and all who know them for the end since it ended the journey portrayed by strength, resilience, and hope.

Vivek Pangeni, who shared his cancer treatment experience through his Instagram reels, became an inspiration for many people. The short video clips shared by him gave a glimpse of his personal moments and moments during treatment, in which his confidence and struggle were clearly visible. Through these videos, he not only connected with his followers but also inspired millions of people who have faced some kind of difficulty in their lives.

His followers, who had been closely tracking his valiant battle against the disease, expressed heartbreak and sorrow through their heartfelt comments on his posts.

"I am totally broken," commented a user.

"In today's generation, both of them proved that they love each other," wrote another user.