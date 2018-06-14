World Blood Donor Day 2018: 7 Common Mistakes People Make While Blood Donation

World Blood Donor Day is meant to thank all voluntary and unpaid blood donors

Highlights It is important to not smoke for 2 hours before donating blood Do take a medical examination before going ahead with blood donation Fill the blood donor form before donating blood

World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14

Photo Credit: iStock

In this article, we talk about some of the most common mistakes people make while blood donation:

World Blood Donor Day 2018 falls on June 14. Every year, the World Health Organization observes this day as World Blood Donor Day in order to thank all voluntary and unpaid blood donors who have regularly donated blood and contributed to blood supply for thousands of patients in need. The efficacy of medical care is not possible without sufficient blood transfusion services. The modern healthcare system can be defined on the basis of how much blood supply is available for blood transfusions. An important aspect of blood transfusion services is providing effective and safe blood products to a patient in need. Today, there are a lot of people who are willing to donate blood. However, the lack of knowledge about blood donation is what is probably responsible for the lack of sufficient of blood supply. There are many apprehensions that strike a person before s/he goes ahead with donating blood. Questions like - will I feel weak after donating blood, will I have less blood in my body after donating blood - do come in mind. Most blood donors aspire for a safe blood donating experience.

1. Not doing homework

Yes, there is some homework that you need to do before going ahead with donating blood. This includes eating something substantial at least 3 hours before blood donation, to not smoke 2 hours before donating blood, having a good night's sleep of 6 to 8 hours the previous night and no alcohol consumption at least 24 hours before donating blood. A healthy adult person above the age of 18, without any underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, can donate blood, as far as s/he weigh above 45 kgs.



Also read: World Blood Donor Day 2018: Why One Must Donate Blood; Know The Benefits

2. Not telling others about your experience

The idea of World Blood Donor Day is to increase awareness among people for donating blood willingly, without any remuneration. After donating blood, make sure you share your experience with others and encourage them to go ahead with blood donation and about the do's and don'ts of it.



Do share your blood donation experience with everyone to encourage more people to donate blood

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Not taking a medical examination

As mentioned above, it is important for you to be healthy, of an optimum weight, with sufficient hemoglobin. It is important to weigh more than 45 kgs. Your blood pressure should be normal. Any underlying health conditions such as diabetes or a previous surgery, iron deficiency etc will determine how capable you are of donating blood. Your hemoglobin must be 12.5g/dL or more. Be sure that you get your hemoglobin checked before blood donation.



4. Not resting after blood donation

After donating blood, make sure you take sufficient rest. Lie down for at least 10 minutes after donating blood. This will ensure that the blood flow gets normal in the body and the brain. Make sure there is band aid in the donation area. Keep lying down until you feel completely fine.



Make sure your blood pressure is normal to donate blood

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Not filling the donor form

Filling the donor form before going ahead with blood donation is very important. There are some important questions mentioned in the form which need to be answered honestly for ensuring safe blood donation. The data is to determine your fitness levels and is kept completely confidential. You need to give your formal consent that you are voluntarily donating blood for free.



Also read: Shortage Of HIV/AIDS Kits In Blood Banks, Interesting Facts About Blood Donation

6. Not taking care while blood donation

It is important to donate blood in a relaxed state of mind. You do not need to panic. Make sure that you lie down comfortably. Do not panic at the sight of blood and remind yourself that you are doing this for the well-being of someone who is probably struggling for a healthy life.

7. Not taking refreshments after donation

You can go wrong if you don't drink plenty of fluids or juices after donating blood. You can drink juice, biscuits or bananas... these food items are usually made available at the blood donation camp. You can take these refreshments in case you feel uneasy or weak. Avoid doing any physically demanding work after donating blood.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



