World Blood Donor Day 2018: 7 Common Mistakes People Make While Blood Donation

Highlights
- It is important to not smoke for 2 hours before donating blood
- Do take a medical examination before going ahead with blood donation
- Fill the blood donor form before donating blood
In this article, we talk about some of the most common mistakes people make while blood donation:
1. Not doing homework
Yes, there is some homework that you need to do before going ahead with donating blood. This includes eating something substantial at least 3 hours before blood donation, to not smoke 2 hours before donating blood, having a good night's sleep of 6 to 8 hours the previous night and no alcohol consumption at least 24 hours before donating blood. A healthy adult person above the age of 18, without any underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, can donate blood, as far as s/he weigh above 45 kgs.
2. Not telling others about your experience
The idea of World Blood Donor Day is to increase awareness among people for donating blood willingly, without any remuneration. After donating blood, make sure you share your experience with others and encourage them to go ahead with blood donation and about the do's and don'ts of it.
3. Not taking a medical examination
As mentioned above, it is important for you to be healthy, of an optimum weight, with sufficient hemoglobin. It is important to weigh more than 45 kgs. Your blood pressure should be normal. Any underlying health conditions such as diabetes or a previous surgery, iron deficiency etc will determine how capable you are of donating blood. Your hemoglobin must be 12.5g/dL or more. Be sure that you get your hemoglobin checked before blood donation.
4. Not resting after blood donation
After donating blood, make sure you take sufficient rest. Lie down for at least 10 minutes after donating blood. This will ensure that the blood flow gets normal in the body and the brain. Make sure there is band aid in the donation area. Keep lying down until you feel completely fine.
5. Not filling the donor form
Filling the donor form before going ahead with blood donation is very important. There are some important questions mentioned in the form which need to be answered honestly for ensuring safe blood donation. The data is to determine your fitness levels and is kept completely confidential. You need to give your formal consent that you are voluntarily donating blood for free.
6. Not taking care while blood donation
It is important to donate blood in a relaxed state of mind. You do not need to panic. Make sure that you lie down comfortably. Do not panic at the sight of blood and remind yourself that you are doing this for the well-being of someone who is probably struggling for a healthy life.
7. Not taking refreshments after donation
You can go wrong if you don't drink plenty of fluids or juices after donating blood. You can drink juice, biscuits or bananas... these food items are usually made available at the blood donation camp. You can take these refreshments in case you feel uneasy or weak. Avoid doing any physically demanding work after donating blood.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.