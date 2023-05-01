World Asthma Day 2023: Know Theme, History And Significance Of This Day

World Asthma Day 2023: This day is an global initiative to spread asthma awareness globally

World Asthma Day is observed on first Tuesday of every May. It is a global initiative to improve asthma awareness and care around the world. World Asthma Day 2023 will be observed on May 2. Asthma is a long term disease that affects the lungs. This condition causes inflammation in the airways and narrows them making it difficult to breathe. It triggers coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. Asthma cannot be cured but symptoms can be managed effectively which helps asthma patients lead a normal life. Shortness of breath, pain in chest, constant coughing or wheezing that may disturb sleep are some common symptoms of asthma. Patients also experience asthma attacks which can worsen due to respiratory illness.

The theme for World Asthma Day 2023 is "Asthma care for All". Every year the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) dedicates the complete year to work towards the theme. According to the GINA website, "The Asthma care for All message promotes the development and implementation of effective asthma management programs in all resource countries."

History

World Asthma Day was first observed in 1998. Since then participation has increased to create more awareness about this disease followed by different educational events. It is observed in more than 35 countries.

Tips to prevent asthma attacks

Someone with asthma needs to reduce exposure to asthma triggers. There are steps that can help control and prevent an attack. Some of these may include-

1. Stay away from allergens which may increase inflammation. If you have any allergies then you should take all necessary precautions to avoid allergic reactions.

2. Take all precautions to prevent cold or flu as these can cause breathing difficulties and make asthma symptoms worse.

3. People with asthma should also avoid smoke. Exposure to any kind of smoke can make asthma worse and result in an asthma attack.

4. You should avoid certain asthma triggers which include- cold air, air pollution, cold, flu, smoke or fragrances.

