World Arthritis Day 2023: 8 Ayurvedic Herbs That Can Boost Bone Health & Help Manage Arthritis

World Arthritis Day 2023: Arthritis can cause pain in bones and joints

World Arthritis Day is observed on October 12th every year and aims to raise awareness about arthritis, a condition that causes joint inflammation and affects millions of people worldwide. The day is observed with the objective of increasing understanding and knowledge about arthritis, promoting early diagnosis, advocating for access to appropriate healthcare, and supporting people living with the condition.

Arthritis is a complex disorder, and while there is no known cure, the symptoms can be managed with various treatment options, including medication, physical therapy, and lifestyle changes. Ayurvedic herbs are traditional Indian medicinal plants that have been used for centuries to promote general well-being and manage various health conditions, including joint pain.

While there is limited scientific evidence specifically on the effectiveness of ayurvedic herbs for arthritis, some studies suggest that certain herbs may possess anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, potentially helping to reduce pain and inflammation associated with arthritis. In this article, we share a list of herbs that may be helpful in managing arthritis.

8 Ayurvedic herbs that can help manage arthritis:

1. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory properties and can alleviate arthritis symptoms. It can be consumed in powder form or added to dishes for flavor.

2. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can help relieve arthritis pain. It also improves blood circulation, reducing swelling and stiffness in joints. It can be consumed as ginger tea or added to meals or smoothies.

3. Boswellia

Boswellia extract contains compounds that can inhibit inflammation and provide pain relief for arthritis. It may also help in preventing the loss of cartilage. Also known as Indian frankincense, boswellia can be consumed in tablet or capsule form. It helps reduce inflammation and joint pain. Consult a healthcare professional for the appropriate dosage.

4. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce arthritis-related pain and stiffness. It also helps in strengthening the muscles around the joints. Consuming ashwagandha in the form of capsules or powder can help improve bone density and reduce arthritis symptoms. It can be taken with warm milk or water.

5. Guggul

Guggul has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties helpful in managing arthritis. It reduces swelling and inflammation, making movement easier. Guggul extract can improve bone density and reduce arthritis symptoms. It is commonly taken in capsule or tablet form. Consult a healthcare professional for the appropriate dosage.

6. Shallaki

Also known as Indian frankincense, shallaki can help reduce joint pain and inflammation. It is available as powder or capsules. Shallaki extract has shown positive effects in reducing joint inflammation, pain, and improving joint mobility in arthritis.

7. Haritaki

Haritaki has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce pain and swelling associated with arthritis. It is commonly used in herbal formulations for joint health.

8. Triphala

Triphala, a combination of three fruits (Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki), has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help in managing arthritis symptoms and improving joint health.

However, it is important to note that individual responses to herbs may vary, and it is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional or an Ayurvedic practitioner before using any herbal remedies for arthritis. They can provide guidance on appropriate usage, and potential interactions with other medications, and help tailor a treatment plan to an individual's specific needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.