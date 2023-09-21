World Alzheimer's Day 2023: How To Care For Someone With Alzheimer's; Here's A Guide For Caregivers

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Seek help from family and friends or join a caregiver support

Alzheimer's disease poses a global health challenge, affecting millions of individuals, and India is no exception to this growing concern. It is the most common form of dementia and may account for 60–70% of cases, according to the World Health Organization. Furthermore, the estimated prevalence of Alzheimer's among adults aged 60 and above in India is 7.4%.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, approximately 8.8 million Indians aged over 60 live with dementia. As these numbers continue to rise, there is an urgent need to increase awareness about early intervention and diagnosis. Equally vital is the role of caregivers in ensuring the well-being of their loved ones who suffer from Alzheimer's.

Therefore, it is crucial to educate caregivers and provide practical advice to empower them to offer better care and support to their loved ones, all while emphasizing the importance of consulting healthcare professionals.

The importance of caregiver education

Alzheimer's is a progressive neurological disorder that not only affects memory but also impacts daily functioning and cognitive abilities. Caregivers play a pivotal role in the lives of those with Alzheimer's, providing physical and emotional support. Educating caregivers is crucial because it enables them to understand the challenges associated with the disease and equips them with the necessary skills to provide effective care.

Tips for caregivers

1. Understanding the disease

Caregivers can begin by educating themselves about Alzheimer's. They can educate themselves about the disease's symptoms, stages, and progression. Understanding the disease's nature can help them provide better care and support.

2. Establish a structured routine

Create a daily routine that includes consistent mealtimes, medication schedules, and activities. Predictability can reduce anxiety and confusion in Alzheimer's patients.

3. Effective communication

Communicate with patience and empathy. Speak slowly and clearly, maintaining eye contact. Use simple language and avoid overwhelming questions. Additionally, active listening is essential to understand a patient's needs and feelings.

4. Ensuring safety

Alzheimer's patients may be prone to wandering and accidents. Ensure that their living environment is safe by removing hazards like loose rugs or clutter. Caregivers can install locks on doors if necessary to prevent them from wandering outside unsupervised.

5. Nutrition and hydration

Encourage a balanced diet and monitor their fluid intake to prevent dehydration. It is suggested to give nutrient-rich foods and proper hydration which are crucial for their well-being.

6. Engaging activities

Stimulate cognitive function through engaging activities tailored to their interests and abilities. Puzzles, art, music, and reminiscence activities can be beneficial. Adapt activities as the disease progresses.

7. Self-Care for Caregivers

Caring for someone with Alzheimer's can be emotionally and physically draining. The caregivers shouldn't neglect their well-being. Seeking support from family, friends, or support groups, and taking regular breaks can help recharge and prevent burnout.

Additionally, while caregivers can provide substantial support, consulting a healthcare professional is indispensable in managing Alzheimer's effectively. A diagnosis from a doctor is essential for developing a management plan. Furthermore, doctors can prescribe medications to slow the progression of the disease, guide symptom management, and offer support services.

Do's and Don'ts for caregivers

Do's:

Stay informed: Educate yourself about Alzheimer's to better understand the disease and its progression.

Be patient and compassionate: Alzheimer's patients may exhibit challenging behaviours. Approach them with empathy and understanding.

Maintain a support system: Seek help from family and friends or consider joining a caregiver support group.

Promote independence: Encourage the person with Alzheimer's to do tasks they can manage on their own to maintain a sense of dignity and autonomy.

Don'ts:

Don't argue or correct: Avoid arguing with the individual, as it can lead to frustration. Redirect or distract instead of correcting them.

Don't neglect your needs: Caregivers often neglect their well-being. Remember that taking care of yourself is essential to provide better care.

Don't isolate: Keep the person with Alzheimer's socially engaged and maintain their connections with loved ones.

Caring for someone with Alzheimer's can be challenging, but with the right knowledge, support, and resources, caregivers can make a significant difference in their loved one's quality of life. As the prevalence of Alzheimer's continues to rise, we must strengthen awareness around early intervention and diagnosis. By following the provided tips, seeking professional guidance, and adhering to the dos and don'ts, caregivers can navigate this journey with care, compassion, and resilience.

Dr. Arun Garg, Chairman- Neurology (Stroke), Institute of Neurosciences, Medanta, Gurugram

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.