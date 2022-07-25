Working From Home? 11 Tips On Maintaining Good Posture

Drinking water throughout the day will help you get up more as you would need to use the washroom

Working from home has become a common norm since the covid-19 pandemic. Working from home has many upsides. Unlike sitting at a desk and chair for long hours, one has the liberty to change positions. Sitting in one spot can affect our blood circulation and might even fasten ageing.

However, changing sitting positions is not enough. Lack of proper workstations may lead to sitting in the wrong positions which might affect one's posture. In this article, we discuss how you can improve your posture while working from home.

11 things to keep in mind if you want to improve posture while working from home:

1. Avoid the bed and sofa

Working from the bed or your sofa can seem like one of the benefits of working from home but that is incorrect. A not firm sitting area can poorly affect your posture.

2. Sit in a chair

A chair encourages a better sitting position. Sitting in a chair helps you sit upright. Sitting in a C position affects your posture and may even cause ankylosing spondylitis or other chronic diseases.

3. Use support if needed

If sitting upright in a chair seems difficult and you end up slouching, try using support. Adding a small cushion or folded towel behind your lower back can help improve your posture.

4. Stand & walk

Sitting for long hours, even at a comfortable desk is bad for you. Sitting for long hours as discussed, restricts proper blood circulation in the body. Try walking around the room once every hour.

5. Use reminders

This might seem extensive. However, bad posture can be extremely unhealthy and damaging to your body and health. Try keeping reminders for each other to help you check your posture.

6. Try stretching

Stretching is another great way to boost blood circulation and [promote better posture, both of which might be affected by sitting for long hours.

7. Use your eyes not your neck

This is another great way to avoid slouching. Instead of bending your neck down when needed, try to only use your eyes. This can also help reduce neck pain which is another common symptom of bad posture.

8. Drink more water

Drinking water throughout the day would take you to use the washroom more often. The need to use the washroom is one of the easiest and most unavoidable ways to ensure you get up and walk periodically.

9. Watch your legs

One of the main reasons you may be slouching can be the position of your legs. Floating legs result in slouching. Make sure you can rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle from your work chair.

10. Keep your computer at eye-level

Another reason for slouching is having to look down when working on your laptop. Make sure your computer or laptop rests at the same level as your eyes to avoid having to slouch when working on the screen.

11. Sit closer to the table

Sitting closer to the table does not mean closer to your screen. You are advised to pull your chair as close to your table as you can. However, push your laptop further away to avoid eye strain.

In conclusion, small changes in your home-work space can signify antsy improve your posture and long-term health. Bad posture from wrong sitting positions has been proven to cause long-term irreversible damage to our bodies and must not be ignored.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.