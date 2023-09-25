Word Lung Day 2023: Know Theme, History, Significance And 5 Habits That Can Help Reduce Lung Disease Risk

Word Lung Day 2023: Smoking is a major cause of COPD and lung cancer

World Lung Day is an annual campaign observed on September 25th to raise awareness about lung health and promote better lung care around the world. It endeavours to highlight the importance of healthy lungs and to address the causes and prevention methods of lung diseases.

Theme

Access to prevention and treatment for all is the idea for theme this year for World Lung Day in 2023. "Access to prevention and treatment for all. Leave no one behind”, as a theme highlights the importance of ensuring equal access for lung disease prevention and treatment. Regardless of circumstance, everyone deserves access to clean air and the essential lung care to guarantee everyone has healthy lungs.

History

The history behind World Lung Day can be traced back to the formation of the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), a coalition of professional respiratory health organisations. FIRS was established in 2001 and consists of nine leading international respiratory societies, including the American Thoracic Society, European Respiratory Society, and others.

The first World Lung Day was celebrated in 2018 when FIRS initiated the campaign to emphasise the global burden of respiratory diseases and the need for action to combat them. Each year since then, World Lung Day has been observed with a specific theme to raise awareness about lung health issues, encourage preventive measures, and promote research and investment in respiratory health.

Significance

The significance of World Lung Day lies in its effort to address the soaring rates of lung diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, and infections like tuberculosis. It serves as a platform to advocate for universal access to quality healthcare, education, and diagnostics concerning lung health. By increasing awareness, World Lung Day aims to influence policymakers, healthcare providers, and the general public to take action towards improving lung health on a global scale.

5 Habits that can help reduce lung disease risk:

1. Avoid smoking

One of the most important habits to reduce the risk of lung diseases is to avoid smoking. Smoking is a major cause of lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer. Quitting smoking can significantly improve lung health and reduce the risk of developing these diseases.

2. Exercise regularly

Engaging in regular physical activity and exercise can help improve lung function and reduce the risk of lung diseases. Activities such as walking, jogging, swimming, and cycling can strengthen the respiratory muscles and improve overall lung capacity.

3. Practice good hygiene

Practicing good hygiene, such as washing hands regularly and avoiding close contact with people who have respiratory infections, can help reduce the risk of respiratory diseases like pneumonia and bronchitis. These infections can often lead to more serious lung conditions if left untreated.

4. Maintain a healthy diet

Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help support overall lung health. Certain nutrients, such as antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, have been shown to protect against lung damage caused by environmental pollutants and inflammation.

5. Avoid exposure to pollutants

Minimising exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollutants is crucial in reducing the risk of lung diseases. Avoiding areas with high levels of air pollution, using air purifiers indoors, and wearing masks when exposed to harmful particles or chemicals can help protect the lungs.

Keep these habits in mind to ensure better lung health and reduce risk of lung disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.