Women's Urine May Contain Good And Bad Bacteria, This Could Help With UTI Treatment: 6 Best Home Remedies For UTIs

Popular belief suggests that a healthy woman's urine is sterile and bacteria are shared between the bladder and the vagina. However, in a recent breakthrough discovery, US researchers debunked this popular belief and stated that a woman's bladder is not sterile. It said that the bladder contains both good and bad bacteria and this can be helpful for the better diagnosis of urinary tract infections (UTIs). The research showed that the microbiota consists of E.coli and S.anginosus along with L.iners and L.cripatus. The good bacteria present in the bladder and vagina can protect against urinary tract infections. Researchers say that this should change the way bacteria in the women's pelvic floor are viewed. It should open ways for better diagnosis and treatments for urinary tract related disorders. The microorganisms found in the vagina and the bladder was similar but they were quite distinct from the ones found in the gastrointestinal tract. One of the most obvious ways the bacteria travelled from bladder to vagina was urination. But it still continues to be a mystery how exactly the bacteria can travel from the vagina to the bladder which results in urinary tract disorders.

Urinary tract infections or UTIs can affect anyone at any time. However, women are more prone to these infections than men. This is because the urethra of women is shorter than that of men and bacteria travels easily and faster than that of men. This makes it easier for bacteria to reach the bladder. Urinary tract infections can give a great deal of discomfort and pain to the sufferer. While there are a number of treatments available for UTIs, one of the best natural treatments is home remedies.

Here are 6 best home remedies for urinary tract infections (UTIs):

1. Drinks lots of water

Drinking water is one of the most basic home remedies for UTI. Your body's status of hydration is an important marker of your risk of urinary tract infections. Multiple studies have linked low fluid intake with increased risk of recurrent UTIs. One of the best ways to get rid of this disorder is to flush out the bacteria from the body and drinking lots of water is primary to that goal. When you drink more water, you urinate more often and that in turn reduces your risk of developing UTIs.

2. Eat more citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are considered to be a part of the extra-health benefits group of fruits. This is due to the high vitamin C content of these fruits. Vitamin C boosts overall immunity of the body and that protects you from urinary tract infections. Vitamin C increases the acid levels in your urine thereby killing harmful bacteria. Regular consumption of citrus fruits is strongly linked to a lower risk of UTIs.

Also read: Citrus Fruits: Know The Health Benefits

3. Include more probiotics in your diet

Lactobacilli line the vaginal wall in a woman's body. It is the body's natural defense against infections. This prevents E.coli from infecting your body with UTIs. For this, it is important for you to maintain a healthy gut flora. The good bacteria in your body should be more than the bad bacteria. Filling up on probiotics is one of the best ways of keeping your good bacteria levels higher than the bad bacteria. This makes it one of the most effective home remedies for UTI.

4. Apple cider vinegar

One of the best home remedies for UTIs is apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar is enriched with antibacterial properties. Drinking it with some luke warm water on an empty stomach every morning can be quite helpful in killing UTI-related bacteria. It kills the bacteria in your urinary system to free you from the bacteria the healthy way.

5. Ginger tea

Antimicrobial properties of ginger tea can be very powerful against a number of bacterial strains. Ginger is one of the most effective home remedies for UTI. Chewing ginger, drinking ginger juice or ginger tea can be effective in treating UTIs.

6. Drink cranberry juice

Cranberry juice, for long, has been linked to a lower risk of UTIs. A number of studies have revealed that drinking 8 ounces of cranberry juice can be helpful in cutting your risk of UTIs by half. This juice prevents bacteria from adhering to the urinary tract thereby preventing the infection in the first place.

