Since I first started practicing in fertility care one of the biggest changes I've witnessed is the growing number of women choosing to have babies later in life. Today women are thriving. They are chasing higher education, climbing the career ladder, building businesses, travelling the world, and securing their financial independence long before they even think about starting a family. It is an incredible reflection of social progress and the doors that have opened for women in modern society. I firmly believe that every woman should have the absolute freedom to build her life on her own terms. But while our social landscape has evolved at lightning speed, our human biology simply hasn't kept pace. And that mismatch is why we need to have a much more honest conversation about fertility awareness.

What Fertility Trends Are Telling Us Today

As per the reproductive health studies, the average age of first-time motherhood has consistently increased over the past 20 years as more women pursue higher education, professional growth, financial independence, and personal goals before starting a family. As a reproductive medicine specialist I witnessed this shift firsthand in my clinical practice.

Today many women are looking for help with getting pregnant in their mid-to- thirties. They often wish they had learned about fertility earlier in life.That is why fertility awareness is becoming an increasingly important part of preventive healthcare, allowing women to make informed decisions about their reproductive future without compromising their personal or professional aspirations.

Feeling Healthy Doesn't Always Mean Fertility Is Unaffected

Many women today are healthier, fitter, and more informed than any generation before them. They eat well, exercise regularly, and take great care of their mental health. Because of this, it's incredibly easy to assume that our reproductive organs follow the exact same timeline as our overall fitness.

Unfortunately, biology doesn't work that way. One of the most common misconceptions I see in my clinic is the belief that "as long as I feel healthy, my fertility is fine." In reality there is a big difference between your overall healthspan and your reproductive lifespan. You can look and feel absolutely fantastic well into your forties, but your ovaries are still operating on their own strict biological clock.

What Every Woman Should Know About the Fertility Clock

Women are born with a finite number of eggs. Over time, both the quantity and the quality of those eggs naturally go down. This decline usually starts to pick up speed in your early thirties, and drops more noticeably after the age of 35. Along with fewer eggs, the chances of miscarriages or chromosomal issues also increase as we get older.

When you understand how your body changes over time, you can make active, intentional choices about your future instead of being blindsided by unexpected hurdles down the road.

Why Don't We Talk About Fertility Sooner?

We talk constantly about nutrition, heart health, skincare, and fitness as part of routine self-care. Yet for some reason, fertility is rarely mentioned until a woman is actively struggling to get pregnant and this needs to change. Fertility awareness should be a normal part of routine healthcare. Knowing how your age, lifestyle, or medical history affects your future shouldn't feel heavy or stressful; it's just valuable data that lets you plan your life with confidence.

Women only learn about age-related fertility decline when they face difficulties conceiving. By then, they're left feeling frustrated, caught off guard, and overwhelmed. Earlier conversations can take the guesswork out of the process.

The Real Truth About IVF and Egg Freezing

Reproductive medicine has come an incredibly long way and treatments like IVF have helped millions of people build families who otherwise couldn't. But it's vital to understand what science can and cannot do.

1. IVF is not a time machine

While IVF is a brilliant tool, it cannot reverse the natural aging process of an egg. A lot of women are under the impression that IVF is a foolproof safety net regardless of age, but the success rates of these treatments are still heavily tied to how old you are when you collect the eggs.

2. The rise of egg freezing

Because of this, more and more women are turning to fertility preservation. Freezing your eggs is a fantastic option if you know you want kids later but are currently focused on your career, your education, or simply waiting for the right partner. It gives women options and takes the pressure off.

However, it is important to be realistic: egg freezing is a brilliant insurance policy, but it is not a 100% guaranteed baby in the future. It's a tool to preserve potential, and the decision should always be based on personalized medical advice.

For decades, fertility care has been entirely reactive. Women would only see a doctor after trying and struggling for a year or more. It's time to move toward a proactive model.

Empowering Women With Information, Not Fear

Women today have more choices than ever before, which is something to celebrate. Our job as doctors is to ensure that your reproductive education grows right alongside those choices. My goal isn't to tell you when to become a mother. My goal is to give you the honest facts and biological truths so you can make the absolute best decisions for your own life. When awareness and modern medicine work together, women can take control of their reproductive futures with complete clarity.

(By Dr. Snehal Kohale, Founder of Good Vibes Within and Ova Care, and Senior Consultant in Reproductive Medicine, IVF, Gynecological Health and Oncofertility)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.