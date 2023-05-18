Women's Health: Foods To Deal With Postpartum Fatigue

After giving birth, the body needs essential nutrients to heal and recover

Postpartum is the period after childbirth when a woman's body undergoes significant physical, emotional and hormonal changes. It is a time of adjustment for both mother and baby. During this period, diet plays a crucial role in promoting healing, supplying nutrients and supporting breastfeeding.

After giving birth, the body needs essential nutrients to heal and recover. Proper nutrition can help the body recover quickly, increase energy levels, reduce fatigue and prevent complications like anemia. Along with this, breastfeeding requires extra calories and nutrients.

To help you better recover postpartum, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares foods that can help you recover postpartum. She writes, “If there's one thing new moms most often need is more energy. So nourish and re-energize from the inside out and boost your postpartum energy with these foods.”

5 Foods that will help you deal with postpartum, according to the nutritionist:

1. Moong dal

Moong dal contains minerals like iron, potassium, copper magnesium, as well as fiber, vitamin B6, and folate. B complex vitamins help in the breakdown of carbs and give you an energy boost

2. Almonds

Almonds are a great source of high-quality protein, fiber, and healthy monounsaturated fats. They're packed with B vitamins which help your body convert food into energy.

3. Roasted pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of prolonged energy thanks to magnesium content, healthy fats, and filling fibre.

4. Papaya

The tropical fruit papaya is a good source of natural sugars like fructose, glucose, and sucrose, which are easily absorbed by the body and can provide a quick burst of energy. Additionally, papayas contain enzymes such as papain and chymopapain, which can aid in digestion and improve nutrient absorption. This can help the body better utilise the nutrients from food, leading to increased energy levels.

5. Ghee

Fatigue is a common symptom of an underlying omega-3 deficiency, and so boosting your diet with ghee ( a rich source of omega 3) could help to increase your energy levels.

In conclusion, diet plays a massive role in postpartum recovery and breastfeeding success. A healthy diet can also help prevent postpartum depression and facilitate better bonding between mother and baby.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.