Women's Day 2023: History, Significance And Theme; Superfoods That Can Help Boost Women's Health

Significance & Theme

Women's History Month, an annual month-long celebration of the contributions of women to historical and modern-day events, is observed every March. People observe International Women's Day on March 8. It highlights the contributions made by women to culture, politics, and society in a variety of sectors.

Women's Day also serves as a rallying cry for a society that values diversity, equity, and inclusion while eliminating prejudice, stereotypes, and discrimination. Scroll down to learn more about this day, including its history, celebration, significance, and more.

Consider a world where men and women are equally prevalent. a society devoid of prejudice, stereotyping, and discrimination. a multicultural, just, and inclusive world. a society that values and embraces diversity. We can create gender equality by working together. We can all #EmbraceEquity if we work together.

We can do that by honouring the accomplishments of women. We must also increase public awareness of discrimination and promote gender parity. Wherever and to everyone, IWD belongs. Any IWD action that is included is legitimate.

History

The efforts of labour organisations at the start of the twentieth century in North America and Europe are credited with giving birth to International Women's Day, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

According to UNESCO, the Socialist Party of America designated February 28 as the inaugural National Woman's Day in honour of the 1908 New York garment workers' strike, during which women demonstrated against unfavourable working conditions.

In 1917, women in Russia decided to demonstrate and protest underneath the slogan "Bread and Peace" on the last Sunday in month of February which happened on March 8 on the Gregorian calendar. In the end, their activism helped Russia pass legislation granting women the right to vote.

The United Nations Charter was the first international document to promote the ideal of gender equality in 1945, but it wasn't until 1975's International Women's Year that the UN held its first formal International Women's Day on March 8.

Later in December 1977, the General Assembly passed a resolution declaring December 8 as United Nations Day for Women's Rights and International Peace, which Member States are free to mark in accordance with their own national and historical customs. Ultimately, International Women's Day was recognised on March 8 as a UN celebration for women's rights and global peace after it was adopted by the UN in 1977.

Superfood groups to boost women's health

We can take this day to bring focus to the health of women and ways in which we can boost it. Here are some superfoods that have proven beneficial for women:

1. Nuts and seeds

In addition to reducing risk factors including infertility, obesity, depression, acne, hair loss, mood swings, and many others, superfoods for pcos include cinnamon, nuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, olive oil, dark chocolate, and many others. Including the seeds and nuts in your meal if you are experiencing hair loss for any reason because they are all superfoods for hair.

2. Green leafy veggies

A component necessary for cell growth and the generation of red blood cells, folate (Vitamin B9), is abundant in dark leafy greens including spinach, kale, bok choy, and arugula. The role of folate in the development of new cells makes it a crucial nutrient during pregnancy. Research indicates that folate aids in the formation of the neural tubes that give rise to a developing baby's spine and brain.

3. Fatty fish

Salmon is among the finest superfoods for women since it is high in protein, Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and other anti-inflammatory nutrients. Salmon has several benefits for women, but it's especially high in vitamin D, which is essential for strong bones. This delectable fish is especially beneficial for females because vitamin D-rich foods might be hard to find. Females are more vulnerable to age-related bone loss than their male counterparts are.

4. Beans and legumes

One ingredient that helps increase energy is present in all beans and legumes, including chickpeas, lentils, and soybeans. An important ingredient for the body's ability to transport oxygen is iron. And because women require extra iron during pregnancy and lose blood on a regular basis during menstruation, iron is one of those essential superfoods for women.

5. Herbs

Since ancient times, Ayurveda has used plants like turmeric, tulsi, aloe vera, and others to treat a variety of health problems. They are all considered to be healthy foods for women as they contain all the vitamins and minerals that aid in preventing anxiety, tension, and other conditions.

We utilise this day to learn about the history of this day and take the time to redirect focus to women's health as a whole.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.