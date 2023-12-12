Winter Weather Increases Risk Of Infections; These Tips Will Help Prevent Sickness In YourKids This Winter

To follow these prevention strategies correctly, make them a routine part of your child's daily life

We are generally more prone to infections during winter, including colds, flu, and other respiratory infections. Cold weather alone does not necessarily make us sick, but various factors associated with winter contribute to an increased risk of infections.

Kids can also be more susceptible to infections during this season due to several reasons, including spending more time indoors and in close contact with others, weakened immune systems, and less exposure to sunlight which can affect vitamin D levels.

Encouraging a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, enough sleep, and managing stress levels can help lower risk of infections in kids during winter. Along with this, there are various preventive measures that can be implemented. Keep reading as we share a list of preventive strategies your kids must follow to lower risk of infections during winter.

10 Preventive tips to help lower risk of infections in kids during winter:

1. Promote good personal hygiene

Teach your kids to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, especially before meals and after using the restroom.

2. Encourage proper cough and sneeze etiquette

Teach your kids to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or their elbow when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of infectious droplets.

3. Keep kids away from sick individuals

Limit exposure to sick individuals, and if your child is sick, keep them home from school or daycare to prevent the spread of infections.

4. Maintain a healthy diet

Ensure your child receives a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to support a strong immune system.

5. Engage in regular physical activity

Regular exercise helps boost the immune system, so encourage your child to engage in physical activities such as running, biking, or swimming.

6. Get enough sleep

Adequate sleep is essential for a strong immune system, so establish a consistent bedtime routine and ensure your child gets enough quality sleep.

7. Keep toys and surfaces clean

Regularly clean toys, doorknobs, countertops, and other frequently touched surfaces with a disinfectant to reduce the risk of germ transmission.

8. Maintain proper ventilation

Ensure good air circulation in your home by opening windows or using fans to reduce the concentration of airborne germs.

9. Dress appropriately for the weather

Bundle up your child in warm clothing during the winter to prevent exposure to cold temperatures and decrease the risk of respiratory infections.

10. Stay up to date with vaccinations

Consult with your child's healthcare provider to ensure they are up to date with all recommended vaccinations to protect against infectious diseases.

To follow these prevention strategies correctly, make them a routine part of your child's daily life. Reinforce the importance of hand washing and proper coughing/sneezing etiquette regularly. Keep a consistent schedule for healthy eating, physical activity, and sleep. Make cleaning and disinfecting toys and surfaces a regular habit.

Also ensure that your child receives all necessary vaccinations according to the recommended schedule. Continuous reinforcement and leading by example will help your child adopt these preventive strategies effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.