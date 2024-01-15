Winter Diet: Stay Warm With Bajra This Season; Know Health Benefits

Bajra is loaded with fibre and iron

The winter season is incomplete without bajra roti. Bajra, also known as pearl millet is widely consumed in India. It is a rich source of fibre and essential amino acids. In India, bajra is usually used to prepare roti or kichdi during winter. You can also use bajra to prepare upma and soup. It is delicious yet nourishing to the body.

If you are missing the goodness of bajra this winter, here we've listed some impressive reasons why you must consume this nutritious grain.

Bajra, the ultimate winter food

1. Keeps you warm

Bajra is widely consumed during the winter season because it provides much-needed warmth to the body. It can help you stay naturally warm from the inside.

2. High nutrition profile

Bajra is a powerhouse of nutrients including protein, fibre, iron, folate, magnesium, zinc, vitamin B6 and more.

3. Boosts energy levels

You tend to become lazy during the winter season. The complex carbs in barja provide a steady release of energy which helps you stay energetic for longer.

4. Promotes healthy blood sugar levels

Bajra is diabetic-friendly. It can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels as bajra has a lower glycemic index than other refined grains.

5. Improves digestion and may help in weight loss

Bajra is loaded with fibre. Consuming high-fibre foods can help improve digestion by promoting bowel movement. Fibre also keeps you full for longer and prevents you from consuming unwanted calories, contributing to weight loss.

6. May help prevent anemia

Iron deficiency anaemia is one of the most common types of anaemia. Bajra can boost your iron levels, reducing the risk of anaemia.

7. Enhances immune function

Zinc plays a crucial role in maintaining a good immune system. Therefore, add bajra to your diet for a healthy immune system.

Add bajra to your diet and reap these benefits today!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.