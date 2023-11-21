Winter Diet: 10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Ghee In Winters

The healthy fats in ghee can support brain function and improve cognitive abilities

Ghee is a type of clarified butter commonly used in Indian cuisine. It is made by simmering butter to remove the milk solids, resulting in a pure fat with a rich, nutty flavour. In terms of consuming ghee in winters, it is believed to have certain health benefits.

Ghee is a good source of healthy fats, including omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for overall health. These fats can help keep the body warm during winter and provide energy. Additionally, ghee is rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K, which support immune function, bone health, and skin health. Read on as we discuss the many benefits of consuming ghee in winters.

10 Health benefits of consuming ghee in winters:

1. Boosts immunity

Ghee contains essential fatty acids that help to strengthen the immune system, protecting the body from various infections and diseases.

2. Provides warmth

Ghee has a warming effect on the body, making it beneficial during winter months to keep the body warm from within.

3. Improves digestion

Ghee aids digestion by increasing the secretion of digestive enzymes. It also helps to lubricate the intestine, promoting smooth bowel movements.

4. Nourishes the skin

The healthy fats and vitamins present in ghee can nourish the skin, keeping it moisturised and preventing dryness and dullness often experienced during winter months.

5. Enhances nutrient absorption

Ghee helps in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K, which are vital for maintaining overall health.

6. Boosts energy levels

Ghee is rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which provide a readily available source of energy that can keep you energised throughout the day.

7. Supports brain health

The healthy fats in ghee can support brain function and improve cognitive abilities.

8. Relieves joint pains

Ghee contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help alleviate joint pains and stiffness often worsened during winter.

9. Promotes weight loss

Contrary to popular belief, moderate consumption of ghee can aid in weight loss by providing a sense of satiety and helping to burn fat.

10. Supports cardiovascular health

Ghee contains conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), a fatty acid that can lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart diseases.

To boost overall health with ghee during winters, it is important to consume it in moderation. Here are a few tips:

Use ghee as a cooking medium instead of refined oils for added flavour and health benefits. Include a spoonful of ghee in warm beverages like herbal tea or hot milk to improve digestion and provide warmth. Add ghee to your daily meals by using it as a spread on roti, toast, or drizzling it over vegetables. Incorporate ghee in homemade desserts or baked goods for improved taste and health benefits. Choose grass-fed or organic ghee to ensure maximum health benefits and avoid any harmful additives or chemicals.

However, it is important to consume ghee in moderation as it is high in calories and saturated fats. Excessive consumption can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of heart disease. Always consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to determine the appropriate amount of ghee to include in your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.