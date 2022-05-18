Will Using Sunscreen Cause Cancer? Heres What Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad Has To Say

one should apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher on all skin

Now that there is so much information on skincare available everywhere, we all know the necessity of sunscreens. Even dermatologists advise that you wear sunscreen every day to protect your skin from the sun's damaging rays. In reality, our skin is vulnerable to a variety of problems if we don't use sunscreen. However, there are some myths that state sunscreen causes skin cancer, which is a misconception. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad debunks this myth and emphasises the importance of sunscreen for our skin in an Instagram post. Dr Jaishree Sharad wrote an elaborate caption explaining the importance of sunscreen in her post.

First of all, she clarifies that sunscreen doesn't cause cancer. On the contrary, she states, it protects us from getting skin cancer. She further goes on to write, “As per US FDA, unprotected exposure to the Sun's harmful ultraviolet rays is a major risk factor for skin cancer. Scientific evidence supports the benefits of using sunscreen to minimise short-term and long-term damage to the skin from UV.”

Dr Jaishree Sharad said that the ingredients in sunscreen being toxic or a hazard to human health has not been proven. Mentioning The American Academy of Dermatology, she states that it recommends that one should apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher on all skin not covered by clothing. These recommendations are based on current scientific evidence — which shows sunscreen is an effective way to reduce skin cancer risk — and current FDA regulations, Dr Jaishree adds.

Dr Jaishree Sharad, through her Instagram videos, time and again reiterates the importance of sunscreen. She, once, spoke about the two best anti-ageing skincare products that should be a constant part of your skincare regime — moisturiser and sunscreen. She told her followers that moisturiser hydrates the skin and protects it. It also helps in building the damaged skin again and, above all, keeps it smooth and soft. About sunscreen, she mentioned that it's very beneficial. She told her followers to apply sunscreen every time they stepped out of the house.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.