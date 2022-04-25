Here Are The Two Best Anti-Ageing Skincare Products You Must Know About

One must apply sunscreen regularly before stepping out of the house.

The process of ageing is inevitable. Though you don't have much control over it, however, you can try some ways to delay it. After all, who doesn't like to have young, glowing skin? Apart from your diet, your skincare goes a long way in helping you achieve youthful skin goals. So, are you searching for the best anti-ageing products? Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad's Instagram Reels is the answer to your query. She shared that the two best anti-ageing skincare products are moisturiser and sunscreen. Alongside, she wrote an elaborate caption saying that the two products should be used by all age groups, all skin types, in all seasons.

According to Dr Jaishree, the two products protect your skin in many ways:

1) Moisturiser

The dermatologist stated that a moisturiser hydrates and protects the skin. It helps to heal the skin and rebuild the damaged skin barrier. Moisturiser nourishes your skin and keeps it smooth and soft.

2) Sunscreen

We all know the benefits of sunscreen. One must apply sunscreen regularly before stepping out of the house. It works as a protective shell around your skin and serves as a barrier against all the damage caused by harmful rays.

Moisturiser and sunscreen both prevent early signs of ageing, Dr Jaishree added.

Take a look:

Your diet plays a significant role in keeping your skin healthy in every way. If you don't make the right eating choices, it shows on your skin. In one of her sessions, Dr Jaishree Sharad spoke about the food items to avoid if you want to look young for a longer time. The doctor has stated that you must avoid consuming a lot of sugar to delay the process of ageing. Sugar - whether it is cane sugar, normal sugar, jaggery, organic sugar, or coconut sugar must not be consumed. She insisted on having brightly coloured fruits and vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and are good for the skin. Drink plenty of water as well.

So, do follow a proper skincare regime and take care of your skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.