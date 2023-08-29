Why Do We Crave Sugar? & How Can We Reduce Sugar Cravings?

Poor sleep can lead to imbalances in hunger hormones, causing increased sugar cravings.

Sugar cravings refer to a strong desire or urge to consume sugary foods or drinks. They can be difficult to resist and may become an unhealthy habit if not managed properly. Below we discuss some common reasons behind sugar cravings and tips to help you reduce these sugar cravings.

9 Common reasons behind sugar cravings:

1. Blood sugar imbalance

Consuming sugary foods or beverages can cause a rapid rise in blood sugar levels, followed by a quick drop. This drop triggers the body to crave sugar to bring the blood sugar levels back up.

2. Emotional or stress eating

Many people turn to sugary foods as a source of comfort or to reduce stress. The pleasurable taste of sugar releases dopamine, a feel-good neurotransmitter in the brain, providing temporary relief from negative emotions.

3. Habitual consumption

Regularly consuming sugary foods can create a habit and dependence on the addictive properties of sugar. This can lead to cravings for sugar as the body becomes accustomed to the frequent intake.

4. Nutritional deficiencies

A lack of certain nutrients, such as magnesium, zinc, or chromium, can contribute to sugar cravings. These nutrients help regulate blood sugar levels and when insufficient in the body, cravings for sugar may occur.

5. Candida overgrowth

An overgrowth of the yeast called Candida albicans in the gut can cause cravings for sugar as it feeds on sugar. The yeast sends signals to the brain to crave sugar, which perpetuates the cycle of overgrowth.

6. Inadequate sleep

Lack of sleep can disrupt the hormones that regulate hunger and fullness, leading to an increased appetite for high-calorie and sugary foods.

7. Reward system response

The brain's reward system can become activated by the consumption of sugar, reinforcing the desire for more. This can create a cycle of craving and consuming sugar to experience the pleasurable sensation again.

8. Limited variety in diet

A diet lacking in diverse flavours or nutrients may lead to sugar cravings. Consuming a variety of foods that provide different tastes and nutrients can help reduce the desire for sugar.

9. Skipping meals

Skipping meals or not eating enough throughout the day can lead to low blood sugar levels, triggering sugar cravings as a way to quickly elevate energy levels.

Here are some tips to reduce sugar cravings:

Ensure that your meals include a combination of protein, fibre, and healthy fats. This helps regulate blood sugar levels and keep you feeling full, reducing the likelihood of sugar cravings. Choose whole, unprocessed foods over processed ones. Whole foods contain natural sugars and fibre, which are digested more slowly, providing longer-lasting energy and reducing cravings. Sometimes, thirst can be mistaken for sugar cravings. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep yourself hydrated. Protein helps keep you full and reduces cravings for sugary snacks. Incorporate protein sources like lean meats, fish, eggs, beans, and nuts into your meals and snacks. Stress can trigger sugar cravings, as sugary foods provide temporary comfort. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as practicing meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in physical activity. Poor sleep can lead to imbalances in hunger hormones, causing increased sugar cravings. Ensure you are getting enough restorative sleep each night. Engaging in physical activity helps regulate blood sugar levels, control appetite, and reduce stress, which can all contribute to sugar cravings.

