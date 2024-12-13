Why A Handful Of Peanuts Can Do Wonders In Winter, Nutritionist Reveals

As the temperature drops and we start to experience the chill of winter, it's essential to adjust our diets and daily habits to ensure we stay healthy and energised throughout the season. Winter brings with it a unique set of challenges, such as dry skin, low energy, and a higher risk of colds and flu. But with a few simple nutritious steps, we can strengthen our immune systems, stay warm, and feel great all season long. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has a simple yet powerful food suggestion for the winter months: peanuts.

In her latest video on Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar stresses on the importance of incorporating a handful of nuts into our daily diet, especially during the colder months. She explains, "A handful of nuts every single day is a very good idea, especially in winters. In winters, it's important because it keeps your joints in good shape." Peanuts, being rich in essential nutrients, particularly vitamin B6, are a fantastic option for boosting our overall health during winter.

For women who experience bloating, Rujuta Diwekar recommends peanuts as a great choice. “If you're prone to bloating, eating a handful of peanuts is a very good idea,” she adds. One of the best ways to enjoy peanuts during the winter is by mixing them with jaggery, creating a tasty treat known as peanut chicken. "Peanut chicken, the ones where you mix peanuts with jaggery, is really, really good," the nutritionist says.

Peanuts also play a key role in boosting immunity. For those wondering how to strengthen their immune system, Rujuta Diwekar shares a simple and effective recipe: a mixture of peanuts, coconut, and jaggery. "Peanuts, coconut, and jaggery—like a snack every day, sometime mid-afternoon or evening, even for children, is a great way to boost immunity levels," she advises. This combination of ingredients is a time-tested formula in Indian households, offering numerous health benefits.

The best part? The snack is easy to prepare, affordable, and delicious. "It costs almost nothing, has zero prep time, and is great to taste," Rujuta Diwekar points out. So, this winter, make peanuts, coconut, and jaggery a part of your daily routine to improve your immune health and keep yourself energised and nourished.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.