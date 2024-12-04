What To Know About Vision Loss?

lasses or contact lenses can help correct eye issues such as myopia or hyperopia

Vision loss is a health condition where there is partial or a complete inability to see. This can occur suddenly or even progressively over time. It can range between mild blurring to total blindness and can affect one or both eyes in people. Various factors can be a causes of vision loss, such as age-related conditions like macular degeneration or cataracts, eye injuries, infections, genetic disorders, or systemic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Environmental factors may also lead to vision loss. Vision loss can impact one's daily life significantly, requiring immediate diagnosis and proper management to save or restore sight where possible. Keep reading as we list everything you might want to know about vision loss.

Causes of vision loss

1. Age-related conditions

Some of the most common causes for vision loss include cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and presbyopia. These are more prevalent in older adults.

2. Systemic diseases

Systemic diseases like diabetes (diabetic retinopathy), hypertension, and autoimmune conditions can lead to damage in the blood vessels or optic nerves leading to disrupted vision.

3. Infections and inflammation

Infections and inflammation can lead to vision loss. Conditions such as uveitis, conjunctivitis, or corneal ulcers can impair vision if not treated.

4. Injuries

Physical trauma to the eyes from accidents or exposure of the eyes to harmful chemicals can cause immediate as well as progressive vision impairment in some cases.

5. Genetic disorders

Certain genetic conditions can lead to inherited vision problems.

Risk factors

1. Lifestyle choices

Smoking, poor diet, poor lifestyle and lack of regular eye care as well as check ups can increase your risk of vision loss.

2. Environmental factors

Environmental factors such as prolonged exposure to UV rays, pollution, or excessive screen time may strain you and damage your eyes.

3. Uncontrolled chronic diseases

Some chronic diseases can be difficult to control. Conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or thyroid disorders can all lead to complications affecting the eyes.

Prevention of vision loss

Getting eye exams regularly can help find early signs of diseases like glaucoma or cataracts. Consuming foods rich in nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and E, omega-3 fatty acids, and zinc greatly support eye health. You are encouraged to wear UV-protective sunglasses outdoors and safety goggles during activities that involve potential eye hazards. Follow the 20-20-20 rule—which is a popular hack to help you keep your eyes healthy. You are supposed to look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. Manage diabetes, hypertension, or other systemic conditions properly to prevent complications to your eyes.

Treatment for vision loss

Glasses or contact lenses can help correct eye issues such as myopia or hyperopia.

Medications such as eye drops, injections, or oral medications can be helpful for conditions like glaucoma or infections.

Procedures such as cataract removal, laser treatments, or corneal transplants can help restore or preserve vision.

Training and assistive devices, like magnifiers or screen readers, help patients adapt to vision loss.

Early detection, preventive care, and prompt treatment are key to reducing the impact of vision loss and preserving eye health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.