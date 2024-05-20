Apple Vision Pro Used In Live Bariatric Surgery For First Time

Dr Mohit Bhandari and his team using Apple Vision Pro during the surgery.

Apple Vision Pro, an augmented reality (AR) device launched by the tech giant last year, was used for the first time in a live bariatric surgery. The procedure was performed by Dr Mohit Bhandari, a leading bariatric surgeon, at one of the surgical centres of Pristyn Care in New Delhi. It included a sleeve gastric bypass and a Single Anastomosis Duodenal-Ileal (SADI) procedure. The surgery was conducted on a 45-year-old patient, who weighed 155 kg and suffered from obstructive sleep apnea and high blood pressure. It lasted for 40 minutes.

Apple Vision Pro provided a highly immersive and interactive 3D environment, allowing Dr Bhandari and his team to visualise complex anatomical structures with unprecedented clarity. The surgery was carried out on Friday, May 17.

This technology facilitated enhanced precision in executing the, thereby minimising risks and improving patient outcomes.

"The successful integration of Apple Vision Pro into bariatric surgery marks a significant milestone in our journey towards revolutionising surgical procedures. We are proud to be at the forefront of this technological advancement, which promises to enhance precision, improve outcomes, and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry," said Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, co-founder, Pristyn Care.

"The successful use of Apple Vision Pro in these complex procedures opens up new possibilities in surgical precision and patient outcomes. We are proud to lead the way in integrating advanced AR technology into medical practice," said Dr Bhandari.

Pristyn Care facilitates advanced secondary care surgeries with the help of its over 200 in-house super-specialty surgeons across hundreds of partner hospitals and clinics.

The company was founded in August 2018 by Harsimarbir Singh, Dr Vaibhav Kapoor and Dr Garima Sawhney.

Last month, surgeons in Brazil used the Apple Vision Pro headset to enhance shoulder arthroscopy, projecting high-resolution images and real-time data during surgery. The device's functionality was used to visualise the operation on a patient with a rotator cuff tear.

Before that, surgeons in London used Apple Vision Pro for a complex spinal procedure. Apple Vision Pro costs Rs 2.88 lakh in India.