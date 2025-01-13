What Is The Best Time To Drink Coffee? Expert Answers

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages. Many find it difficult to start their day without a cup of coffee. The caffeine in coffee stimulates your central nervous system, heart and muscles. It is high in antioxidants and may help reduce the risk of several health conditions. On the other hand, caffeine consumption can cause problems in some people. Therefore, it is essential to consume coffee in moderation. Another factor that determines the effect of coffee on your body is the time at which you drink coffee. But the best time to drink coffee is still unclear. Read on to know what studies and experts have to say.

Know the best time to drink coffee

Morning hours:

A recent study revealed that morning hours are the best time to drink coffee. The research, published in the European Heart Journal, showed that people who drink coffee in the morning have a lower risk of dying from heart disease. They also have a lower overall mortality risk compared to people who drink coffee all day long.

First thing in the morning:

Many drink coffee as first thing in the morning. However, your stress hormone cortisol is at its peak during those hours. Drinking coffee during those hours can decrease its energizing effect. Therefore, some previous studies suggest that the best time to drink is late morning when your cortisol level is lower and you feel energized after drinking it. This is usually the time between your breakfast and lunch.

"Avoid coffee first thing in the morning: In the first 30-60 minutes after waking, cortisol naturally occurs in your body, and having coffee right away may be less effective and may disturb the body's natural cortisol rhythm," says Shalini Garwin Bliss, Dietician at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram

Pre-workout:

On the other hand, coffee can be consumed as a pre-workout i.e. 30 to 60 minutes before exercising. Coffee increases alertness and boosts exercise performance. Some studies have also highlighted that coffee can delay exercise fatigue and improve muscle strength.

After meals:

"Coffee can be enjoyed about 30 minutes after eating, which helps in supporting your digestion," adds Dietcian Bliss

When to avoid coffee:

It is wise to refrain from caffeine consumption around evening or at night. Caffeine can disrupt your sleep and can increase anxiety in some individuals. So, for a good night's sleep avoid drinking coffee in the evening and at night.

"Avoid late afternoon or evening. Since caffeine takes several hours to leave your system, having coffee late in the afternoon or evening may impact the quality of your sleep," the expert adds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.