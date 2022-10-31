What Is Myositis? Know Its Symptoms, Causes And Treatment Options

Myositis is a group of rare condition which leads to weak, painful or aching muscles

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently opened up about being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. She shared a post on Instagram in which she wrote, "This too shall pass." Myositis is a condition in which the patient experiences inflammation in the muscles. It is an autoimmune condition which can also be a result of some infection, injury or drug side effect.

According to National Health Service UK (NHS), myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions which lead to weak, painful and aching muscles. Also, this condition gets worse with time.

There are generally three types of myositis: Polymyositis, dermatomyositis and inclusion body myositis (IBM).

What are the symptoms of myositis?

Muscle weakness is the main symptom of myositis. While some patients may experience muscle pain, others may not. Other symptoms of this condition include aching muscles, constant tiredness, difficulty in sitting, discomfort in swallowing and depression.

It may also become hard to complete daily tasks like climbing stairs, combing hair, lifting objects and more.

What are the causes of myositis?

According to NHS, myositis is caused by some problem in one's immune system due to which it mistakenly attacks the healthy tissues. However, there are different possible causes of myositis. Many cases do not have a cause. At the same time, others are a result of an injury or infection. A few researchers have also found that drug toxicity, viruses such as common cold, flu or HIV or autoimmune diseases are also possible causes.

Treatment of myositis

A combination of medication and therapies can help manage the symptoms of myositis. These include physiotherapy, immunoglobulin therapy, treatment with steroids, DMARDs and more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.