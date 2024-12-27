What Is Metabolic Syndrome? Everything You Need To Know

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions that occur together, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. These conditions include high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels. Having just one of these conditions doesn't mean you have metabolic syndrome, but the combination significantly raises health risks. Keep reading as we underline some common causes and signs of metabolic syndrome. We will also share some preventive tips you can follow.

Causes

Metabolic syndrome arises from a combination of genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors, including:

Obesity or excessive abdominal fat is a primary contributor.

Insulin resistance i.e. that the body's cells fail to respond effectively to insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels.

A sedentary lifestyle contributes to weight gain and poor insulin sensitivity.

Diets high in refined sugars, unhealthy fats, and processed foods promote weight gain and insulin resistance.

Prolonged stress can disrupt hormones and contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance.

A family history of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease increases risk.

Conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or menopause may influence the onset.

Signs

Increased waist circumference: Central obesity, often defined as a waistline of over 40 inches in men and 35 inches in women. High blood pressure: Readings of 130/85 mmHg or higher, or the use of antihypertensive medications. Elevated blood sugar levels: Fasting glucose of 100 mg/dL or higher, or a diagnosis of diabetes. High triglycerides: Levels of 150 mg/dL or higher. Low HDL cholesterol: HDL ("good cholesterol") below 40 mg/dL in men or 50 mg/dL in women. Fatigue or difficulty concentrating: Often linked to elevated blood sugar or insulin resistance.

Preventive tips

Achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight reduces abdominal fat, which is a major risk factor for metabolic syndrome. Monitor calorie intake and choose nutrient-dense foods. Focus on whole foods, including vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. Avoid processed and sugary foods to improve insulin sensitivity and lipid levels. Engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, like brisk walking or cycling, most days of the week. Exercise improves insulin sensitivity and promotes weight loss. Avoid sugary drinks like sodas and fruit juices, as they contribute to insulin resistance and weight gain. Opt for water or herbal teas instead. Incorporate potassium-rich foods like bananas and spinach into your diet, and reduce sodium intake. Regular exercise and stress management can also help. Smoking exacerbates the risk of heart disease and negatively impacts cholesterol levels and insulin sensitivity. Seek support if needed to quit. Excessive alcohol can lead to weight gain and elevate triglycerides. Stick to moderate consumption, such as one drink per day for women and two for men. Chronic stress raises cortisol levels, contributing to weight gain and insulin resistance. Practice mindfulness, yoga, or meditation to reduce stress. Monitor blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels regularly. Early detection of abnormalities can prevent complications. Poor sleep patterns can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and elevated blood pressure. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night.

By following these preventive tips, you can significantly reduce your risk of developing metabolic syndrome and its associated complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.